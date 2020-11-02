Laptops with Intel’s integrated Iris Xe Max graphics available

Intel CPUs have always been weak in terms of the integrated graphics. If anyone wanted to have an Intel machine for gaming or productivity purposes, then they must have opted for an additional graphics card. Though this is not a big issue, having an additional GPU in a laptop makes it less portable. Battery life also takes a hit due to the same. But, now Intel has announced the integrated Iris Xe Max graphics with their 11th gen Tiger Lake processor which will offer much better performance.

Disadvantages of additional GPU in portable laptops

Before talking about the benefits of having an integrated GPU in a laptop, it is important to understand the problems that external cards bring. Let’s take a look at them:

Battery Life: It is also an important factor for additional GPUs. Though for PCs, this is not a problem, for laptops, this makes the battery life suffer quite a lot.

Expensive: Portable laptops are often quite expensive, and the addition of an external GPU makes it quite a lot more costly.

Features that the integrated Iris Xe Max graphics brings

As of now, the new graphics are available only in some laptops in some countries. These laptops are the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1, Acer Swift 3X and Asus VivoBook Flip TP470. Seeing the name of the laptops, you might have understood that this new graphics card is mainly focused towards thin and light portable laptops. And the features that it brings are:

Additional Features: With the new Intel gaussian and the Neural Accelerator, the new graphics offer background noise suppression. They also bring video super-resolution, AI accelerated video background blur and the support of wifi-6.

Better battery life: Making the laptop thin and light with the use of an integrated graphics the laptops also provide better battery life with efficient hardware. They also provide around a 20% increase in office productivity.

Lighter and Cheaper: Finally having a quality integrated graphics means the laptop will be quite cheaper and lighter. This is because of the absence of an external GPU.

