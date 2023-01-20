Larry Page & Sergey Brin assist Google for AI fight

The founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin engaged with several corporate leaders last month. The issue was a competitor’s new chatbot, a brilliant piece of artificial intelligence technology that seemed to pose the first significant challenge to Google’s $149 billion search business in ages.

According to two individuals who were aware of the discussions who were not supposed to disclose them, Page and Brin, who had not been seen at Google much since both quit their daily responsibilities with the firm in 2019, evaluated Google’s AI product vision. They accepted concepts and offered suggestions for adding more chatbot functionalities to Google’s search engine. They also guided company executives that have prioritised AI in company strategy.

The fact that Google’s founders returned to the firm at Sundar Pichai’s invitation demonstrated the sense of urgency that so many Google executives had concerning AI and that chatbot, ChatGPT.

Users were stunned by the bot, which the little San Francisco firm OpenAI launched two months ago when it clearly explained complicated ideas and concepts. Google was more concerned with the fact that it seemed to offer a fresh outlook to online information search

Google has been startled out of its norm by emerging AI technologies. Pichai ordered a “code red,” changing direction and accelerating the progress of AI. According to a slide deck analyzed by The New York Times and two individuals who were aware of the arrangements but who were not allowed to speak publicly, Google now aims to introduce more than 20 innovative products and showcase a chatbot-enabled search engine in the year.

D Sivakumar, an ex – google director of research who helped establish a company called Tonita that builds search capabilities for e-commerce businesses, claimed that “this is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google.” “ChatGPT has put a stake in the ground, saying, ‘Here’s what a compelling new search experience could look like.’” Sivakumar continued by stating that Google has overcome past obstacles and could use its arsenal of AI to keep up with competitors.

Less than 2 weeks after ChatGPT launched, Google’s Advanced Technology Review Council, a group of top management that involves Jeff Dean, the company’s senior vice president of research and artificial intelligence, and Kent Walker, Google’s president of world affairs and chief legal officer, met to talk about their projects.

They looked at the designs for a variety of products, such as the picture creation and editing tool Image Generation Studio and the experimental software AI Test Kitchen’s third iteration, which was slated to launch at Google’s company conference in May. According to the presentations, additional image and video projects in development include a function called Shopping Try-on, a YouTube green-screen feature to create backgrounds, a Pixel smartphone wallpaper maker, a programme called Maya that visualises 3D shoes, and a tool that can sum up videos by developing a new one.

A list of AI services that Google intends to provide to software developers and other businesses contains picture creation technology, which might boost sales for Google’s Cloud division. According to the presentation, there are additional tools to assist other organisations in developing their own AI models in web browsers. These tools are referred to as MakerSuite and will include two “Pro” versions.

Officials at Google want to reclaim their organization’s reputation as an AI leader. LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, is a chatbot that the firm has already made accessible to a small number of users and potentially competes with ChatGPT. The firm has actively pursued AI over the past ten years.

For instance, the company plans to prohibit specific terms to prevent hate speech and will work to eliminate any other possible problems.

Governments will likely investigate Google’s AI technologies for any indications of these problems. Lately, the firm has been the focus of multiple government inspections and legal actions claiming anti-competitive business practices. It anticipates “increased pressure on Al regulatory efforts because of rising concerns about misinformation, harmful content, bias, or copyright,” according to the presentation.