Last chance to buy Gold and Silver at these low rates: Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, recently said that this is the last chance to buy Gold and Silver at these low rates. He has repeatedly said that investing in Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin is the best decision anyone can take now. Robert also added that with inflation and interest going up, the stock market crash would push the price of precious metals higher.

Gold and silver prices expected to soar

Robert Kiyosaki recently tweeted that the price of Gold is $1,800, and Silver is at $24 at present. With everything happening that could lead to a stock market crash, the prices of these metals could jump. Robert once said that he didn’t trust the US and the government, which means investing in global assets is the best decision. An economic crisis in just US or some other country wouldn’t lead to a total price crash of Gold and Silver.

Robert has also been very clear about how he invests in Gold and Silver. First of all, he is completely against going with ETFs or some other derivative of these assets. So, the only way he invests is by buying physical gold and silver. He wants to own what he buys, and he doesn’t put trust in platforms.

Robert believes that, ultimately, the feds will pivot and print trillions of dollars because raising interest rates too much will lead to a collapse of the economy. Therefore, buying Gold, Silver and Bitcoin before they do that is important. Those who invest in these now will get rich sooner or later. And yes, he is an avid believer in Bitcoin, just like Gold and Silver.

Important advice

Even though Robert Kiyosaki has given investment advice multiple times, he also told his followers another important thing. One cannot be dependent on their investments for income. Buying Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin is not to make money but to protect it. So, it’s important to focus on building or starting a side hustle to generate income. You never know if your side hustle will grow into something big like Amazon in the next 10 years from here.

