Emails show SBF’s tie-ups with the CFTC and SEC officials

Sam Bankman Fried is now considered the biggest fraudster in the history of the US. He is the CEO and founder of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX due to fraud and mishandling of customer funds. But don’t you think it’s crazy that so much was going on inside FTX, but the regulators had no idea about it? Or did they? Several emails have been leaked that show SBF’s tie-ups with CFTC and SEC officials.

Leaked emails showing SBF’s tie-ups with officials

Sam Bankman-Fried was quite close with lawmakers and officials from the SEC and CFTC. He was using officials to come close to US Agencies and get his way. This is probably one of the reasons why SBF was able to fly under the radar. A report from Los Angeles Times revealed that SBF had dinner with the former CFTC commissioner Dan Berkovitz.

The general counsel of FTX, Ryne Miller, used his contacts with former regulators to help Sam get in touch with Dan. All this information was revealed when the news agency asked for the emails via a Freedom of Information Act request. Ryne had a lot of connections with officials because he used to work with former CFTC chairman and current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. He also worked as an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell before joining FTX.

Apart from Dan Berkovitz, Ryne Miller also tried to get Dawn Stump, the then CFTC commissioner, to join them for dinner. However, it is not clear if she joined. Now, the current CFTC is arguing that they are capable of regulating the crypto industry while defending that the committee was not getting cosy with SBF. And it’s not just them; many government officials have shown interest in getting too close to the crypto industry.

The outcome

It doesn’t look right if crypto entrepreneurs and regulators get too close. This probably helped SBF orchestrate fraud at FTX. He was able to single-handedly swindle billions of dollars of user funds and cripple the crypto industry. He also used his firm Alameda Research to establish an unlimited line of credit between FTX and the firm.

