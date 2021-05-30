‘Last Of Us’ Game Star To Reprise Role In HBO Series

Dandridge is a flight attendant and the first and only actor from the original video game to be involved in HBO’s adaptation. Before Dandridge, Marlene was the leader of the Firefly resistance movement, whose fight for freedom from an oppressive military regime was a key to the plot. She is one of a number of well-known video game actors who have been given the opportunity to play their characters on stage in live-action or motion capture.

Merle Dandridge joins a cast that also includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother Tommy. The Last of Us Two main characters, Ellie (left) and Joel (right) in a promotional image from the video game The Last Of Us 2013 are the last two of us. The last of us is an adventure survival horror game developed by Naughty Dog in 2013, which explores the relationship between Joel and Ellie.

The first season of the show based on the original game follows exhausted smuggler Joel (Pascal) who is tasked with smuggling and protecting 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as the key to saving her post-apocalyptic world. HBO’s TV adaptation will star Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog, brings The Last of Us with the help of writer and producer Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) to HBO. Developed by game writer Neil Drukmann, the upcoming TV series adaptation by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is in the works, which HBO says will be a faithful adaptation of the award-winning video game. The series, which is a PlayStation production, is the first series to put Druckmanns at the forefront of the project, and it is an honor to make a game that is so great.

Wounded in Boston, Marlene (Merle Dandridge) offers to sell Joel and Tess merchandise that Robert has stolen from them and sold to her to smuggle Ellie into the quarantine zone. But Joel’s brother Tommy, a member of the Fireflies, is the one who tells Marlene to go see Joel if she needs it. [Sources: 13, 14]

The TV series is expected to have a similar story to the video game.

The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog, is one of the best-selling series of PlayStation ever developed. Together with the sequel The LOU Part II, the game is a pair of successful zombie video games available for the PlayStation system. Sony Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dogs are now producing a TV series based on the video game the studio developed for the Playstation platform.