Latest Report Shows iPhone 12 Series Accounting Upto 60% Of Total Apple’s Q1 Sales In The US

According to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Apple’s US revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were led by the four iPhone 12 series phones, which accounted for 61 percent of total sales. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini are the four iPhone 12 versions.

The vanilla iPhone 12 model had the highest sales figures of the four models, according to the iPhone 12 series production statistics. The teeny-tiny iPhone 12 Mini sold the fewest units over the course of the year. The iPhone 12 Mini has failed to meet pre-release expectations and has failed to pique the interest of American consumers.

The pricing pattern indicated a change away from the more costly and newer iPhone 12 series and toward the less expensive iPhone 11. As a result, the average sale price fell to $847, down from $873 in December 2020.

The iPhone 11 smartphone remained the best-selling Apple model in Q1 2020, as it did in the previous year. After a brief lull in sales following the introduction of the iPhone 12 model, the amazing and hugely successful Phone 11 accounted for nearly a quarter of all Apple smartphone sales.

In comparison to its more powerful predecessors, such as the iPhone SE, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 has performed admirably.

In the three months leading up to March 2021, the iPhone SE and XR versions had a mixed bag of sales. Although the iPhone SE’s market share fell in Q4 2020, the iPhone XR did better.

