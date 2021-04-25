WWDC 2021 Updates – Apple Launched iOS 14.6, iPad OS 14.6 & TV OS 14.6 Beta Versions Ahead To Massive Apple Event

Apple has made the iOS 14.6 beta models available to all. Users of the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV will get iOS 14.6 at the same time as iPadOS 14.6, and tvOS 14.6.

Just a few days after releasing iOS 14.5, Apple has announced the beta version of iOS 14.6. At Apple’s Spring Reloaded case, the company released iOS 14.5 to add support for Apple AirTags.

Apple Launched iOS 14.6, iPad OS 14.6 & TV OS 14.6 Beta Versions – What You Should Know

According to media sources, the first public beta of version 14.6 will be the same as the developer beta version released earlier this week.

The public beta update of iOS 14.6 is available for download from Apple’s Beta Software Program website. If your computer is registered for an upgrade, you can quickly install the new app.

Many users may be disappointed with iOS 14.6 changes because all of the new features are likely to be hidden.

This is attributed to the fact that Apple had released iOS 14.5 with the majority of the new features, some of which had been long overdue. iOS 14.5 and iPad 14.5 are now in the final stages of beta testing and are expected to be released in the coming days.

Apple is preparing for its WWDC 2021 meeting, which is set to take place in June.

As a result, one of the world’s most profitable businesses is delivering patches and updates before actually releasing complete versions of the apps at the much-anticipated case.

Apple is expected to release macOS 11, a new update for its Macbooks that will provide more customization features for the Safari browser.

Must Read: Apple’s Latest 12-9-Inch iPad Pro Won’t Be Working With The Original $349 Costing Magic Keyboard.