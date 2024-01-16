In 2023, HBO ended popular shows like Succession and His Dark Materials. However, they plan to introduce new shows and bring back some old ones in 2024. Due to strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA, there will be fewer shows in 2024. Despite these challenges, viewers can still enjoy some old and new shows that will shape HBO’s offerings for 2024.

Now we will take a look at some of the new shows and movies set to be released on HBO in January 2024:

Chowchilla

Chowchilla is a chilling crime documentary that explores the strangest mass kidnapping in history, which took place in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. Three masked men hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver, and buried them alive in an underground chamber at a remote quarry. The film features exclusive interviews with the survivors, who recount their harrowing escape and their struggle to cope with the trauma in the aftermath. The film also reveals the shocking identities and motives of the kidnappers, who planned the crime for more than a year.

Seduced to Slay (ID)

Seduced to Slay is a true crime documentary series that explores how physical transformations can lead to deadly consequences. Each episode follows a couple whose relationship takes a dark turn when one of them undergoes a dramatic change in appearance and starts an affair that ends in murder. The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment and features interviews with investigators, experts, and witnesses who reveal the shocking details of each case

HGTV Dream Home 2024

This is a giveaway show where one lucky viewer can win a stunning coastal home in Anastasia Island, Florida. The two-story, three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is inspired by the rich history and charm of America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, and features a spacious living area, a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite, a loft, a lighthouse porch, and a sunset porch. The backyard is a true oasis, with an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a pergola, and a view of the Matanzas River and the iconic St. Augustine Lighthouse

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk

Single All The Way is a spin-off series of the popular reality show 90 Day Fiancé, where former cast members react to new episodes of the main show and share their opinions on the couples’ relationships. In this special edition, the Pillow Talkers are all single and ready to mingle, as they watch the latest season of 90 Day: The Single Life and comment on the dating adventures of their fellow 90 Day alumni. The show features fan favorites such as Tim Malcolm, Veronica Rodriguez, Tom Brooks, Jesse Meester, and more

Craig of the Creek

Craig Before the Creek is an animated feature film that serves as a prequel to the Emmy-nominated series Craig of the Creek, which follows the adventures of Craig and his friends in a kid-dominated wilderness. The film shows how Craig, the shy new kid in town, meets Kelsey and JP, and embarks on a treasure hunt that leads them to the Creek, a magical place full of wonder and danger. Along the way, they have to face pirates, puzzles, and a villain who wants to destroy the Creek and everything they love.

On The Roam

On The Roam is a creative production company owned by Jason Momoa and Brian Mendoza, which produces original content for various platforms. The company is known for its innovative storytelling and its focus on improving the human spirit. Some of the projects that On The Roam has worked on include the documentary Road to Paloma, the Netflix series Frontier, and the upcoming film The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez

Love & Translation (TLC)

Love & Translation is a new dating series that tests the power of love without a shared language. Three American bachelors travel to a paradise island where they meet twelve women from nine different countries who don’t speak any English. Without the use of a translator, the singles have to rely on their senses and their chemistry to find a connection. The series is hosted by Kim Myles, Rico León, and Kim Wolfe, who also serve as mentors for the contestants. Each week, guest judges from other HGTV shows will evaluate the dates and award a cash prize to the best couple.

Battle on the Mountain (HGTV)

Battle on the Mountain is a home renovation competition series that pits three teams of up-and-coming flippers against each other in the Rocky Mountains. Each team has six weeks and $100,000 to remodel a rundown mountain home and increase its value. The teams are mentored by Rico León, Kim Myles, and Kim Wolfe, who also guide them through custom-build challenges and team-building activities. The series features guest judges from other HGTV shows, such as Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, Jasmine Roth, and Alison Victoria, who will decide the winner of each challenge and the grand prize of $50,000.

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez is an upcoming documentary film that tells the inspiring story of Tatiana Suarez, a mixed martial artist and cancer survivor who overcame adversity and became a champion. The film is directed by Brian Mendoza and produced by Jason Momoa and On The Roam, and features interviews with Suarez, her family, her coaches, and her fellow fighters. The film also showcases Suarez’s training, her fights, and her personal life, as she pursues her dream of becoming the best in the world.

Despite the challenges posed by the industry strikes, HBO has not disappointed its fans with its new and returning shows for January 2024. Whether you are looking for a thrilling crime documentary, a romantic reality show, or a fun animated film, you will find something to suit your taste on HBO. With a mix of genres, formats, and themes, HBO offers something for everyone in the new year. Don’t miss these exciting shows and movies on HBO in January.