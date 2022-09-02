Laxman Narasimhan Becomes the New CEO of Starbucks with $1.3 Annual Package

Recent reports suggest that Laxman Narasimhan becomes the new CEO of Starbucks with an annual package of $1.3. This individual has previously worked for Reckitt which produced products like Durex, Enfamil baby formula, and Mucinex cold syrup. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

Laxman Narasimhan’s statements

Howard Schultz was reported saying “As I had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion for investing in humanity and in our commitment to our partners, customers, and communities,” in a statement. When Laxman Narasimhan was asked about his new position at Starbucks, “Starbucks’ commitment to uplift humanity through connection and compassion has long distinguished the company, building an unrivaled, globally admired brand that has transformed the way we connect over coffee. I am humbled to be joining this iconic company at such a pivotal time, as the reinvention and investments in the partner and customer experiences position us to meet the changing demands we face today and set us up for an even stronger future,” Laxman Narsimhan said.

About Laxman Narasimhan

For individuals who do not know much about Laxman Narasimhan, he is an extremely popular Indian-American business executive. Before Starbucks, has worked for Reckitt as CEO and before that with Pepsico. With such an amazing career graph, he is an inspiration for many people around the globe. Talking about his personal life, he was born in Pune, India. He pursued mechanical engineering and did his degree from the College of Engineering, Pune. Furthermore, he even did an MA in German and International Studies.

About Starbucks

If you don’t know much about Starbucks, then you’re missing out on a lot. It is one of the most popular American coffeehouse’s. The company focuses on giving their customers pleasure by giving them an amazing cup of coffee along with excellent staff. The company not only focuses on serving on its customers well, a=but also takes care of its employees. For them, employees are their biggest asset. It is not a simple coffeehouse but it is also an ideal place for people to work and chat. The company also makes an effort to keep the planet clean by emilinating waste and storing more carbon than using it. The company is also extremely inclusive therefore it makes sure that it has people form diverse commuities working for it and it shareholders with different cultural backgrounds.