Leadific Review: Is It the Ultimate Agency Software?

This article is about the Leadific app and provides an honest review of the platform so you can decide if it’s right for you.

Leadific is the latest and easily the most powerful tool for small business owners.

How does it work?

Leadific is a platform that allows agency owners to generate leads, sales, and reviews for their clients’ businesses. Agency customers can access an easy-to-use dashboard displaying their leads, contacts, sales opportunities, calendar, reviews, and more.

Agency owners can use Leadific to serve their clients in the best way possible. The platform provides agencies with valuable features and an easy interface to provide a better customer experience.

Who is the Ideal Candidate for Leadific CRM?

Leadific CRM is perfect for digital marketing agencies offering their clients lead generation, advertising, or sales prospecting services. According to this review, Leadific is just as powerful for the clients of these agencies, who can use it to increase leads, book more appointments, nurture their existing customers, and get sales.

You can use ready-to-use templates for creating landing pages or websites

Build marketing campaigns for a variety of industries

Build your own SaaS business by reselling Leadific as a white-label marketing tool and funnel builder to your customers and clients.

Give your agency clients a metrics dashboard to help them follow their leads and sales pipeline.

The Leadific allows you to manage multiple agency clients by adding contact details and creating tasks, notes, reminders, and appointments.

Reaching out to prospects and clients has never been easier. You can use emails, newsletters, or SMS.

You can use Leadific to organise and keep track of your clients’ invoices, payments, and orders.

Even if you don’t own a marketing agency, you can still reap the benefits of Leadific. You can use this platform to consolidate multiple other platforms, including Clickfunnels, Kajabi, Calendly, Typeform, and ActiveCampaign, all in one easy-to-use interface.

Leadific Features

Easy to set up

If you’re looking for an easy way to set up and customise a CRM for a new client, setting up Leadific will be a breeze. Select the template that best applies to your client’s industry, or create a new custom account, and your clients will have a CRM tailored specifically to their needs.

Most CRMs are generic, so the fact that you can impress clients with a custom-tailored CRM that seems to fit their exact industry perfectly will help you retain clients and stand out from other agencies.

It also means that you can resell Leadific as a white-label CRM platform. This way, you can start your own SaaS business without spending any money on development.

You can Schedule, Book Appointments & Tracking

With Leadific, you can easily schedule and manage meetings with your clients or team members. You can also use a unique scheduling link to book calls with customers or potential leads.

Additionally, your agency’s clients can view all upcoming meetings on an easy-to-use calendar that showcases all future scheduled events in one neat location.

Fulfilling Orders and Payments

Leadific makes it easy to create, send and keep track of invoices. You can view a list of all your current invoices and their status (paid or pending). If an invoice is due, the system automatically sends the customer a reminder to pay.

Get more sales for your digital products, courses, and membership sites

It’s not just for local businesses and physical stores – Leadific also helps you and your clients design and sell online courses and subscription-only websites. Students can login and receive training all in one place!

Email & SMS Marketing

With Leadific, you will have access to an email and SMS marketing platform that you can use for yourself and your clients.

– Send personalised emails to contacts and leads directly through the dashboard

– Create email templates that can be reused multiple times

– Send broadcast or direct outreach emails to a list of contacts or leads

– Send SMS messages to contacts and lead

Automated Workflows & Campaigns

The Leadific visual workflow builder helps you quickly, easily, and effectively develop marketing campaigns. With its various triggers, Leadific allows you to send emails or SMS messages depending on a contact’s behaviour. By taking advantage of the available automation, tasks can be completed more efficiently based on what actions have or haven’t been taken by a lead or contact.

Sales Funnel & Website Builder

The app provides a website and sales funnel builder. You can create entire websites or landing pages that work together as sales funnels, not just for yourself but for clients too. For instance, if you have a client in a specific industry, you can choose from one of Leadific’s many templates designed with that industry in mind. You’ll have an “out of the box” website or sales funnel ready to go in minutes!

Forms, Surveys & Chat Widget

The best use for forms and surveys is to generate questionnaires, client intake surveys, and feedback forms. With Leadific’s built-in form and survey builder, you can create these documents without hassle.

Leadific Review – Final Thoughts

Leadific is a game changer because it has so many potential uses. It’s, without doubt, the best platform for marketing agency owners. And even if you don’t own an agency, it might make sense because it’s packed with features for all online businesses.