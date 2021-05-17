Learn the Technicalities Involved in the Installation of Can-Am Maverick X3 Roll Cage

A roll cage is a must for every sports car and Can-Am Maverick X3 is no exception. The easy-to-install cage adds a layer of protection over the passenger compartment and also stiffens the chassis. So, the passengers remain safe inside even during severe accidents and rollovers. Since sports cars are prone to rollovers, it is highly recommended to get this accessory installed on them at the earliest. If you are planning to opt for a roll cage for your Can-Am Maverick X3 then you must know the technicalities involved in the process. Read on to learn about the same.

Tools Needed for Installation

Before we get to the tools required to install a roll cage, we must tell you that the latter is available by several brands. Roll cages are available in a variety of colors, designs, and materials. And not all of them are capable of offering the protection you seek. You will have to drill down to a high-quality cage. The best ones are made of cold-drawn steel or T45. They are sturdy and durable. They usually have a powder coating that protects the metal from wear and tear and also renders a polished look.

Once you are sure about which Can-Am Maverick X3 Roll Cage to go for, it is time to learn about the various tools needed for the installation procedure. The essential tools include a hand hacksaw, MIG welder, body grinder with coarse wheel, electric drill, four jack stands, locking pliers, hammer, sheet metal shears, scrap pieces of sheet metal, c-clamps, magic marker, grit sandpaper, bench vise, mild steel welding wire, and a hole saw type tube notcher.

You must also use a protective face shield to protect yourself during the grinding and welding procedure.

Should You Install the Cage on Your Own or Seek Professional Help?

It is not that tough to install a roll cage on a Can-Am Maverick X3. You can accomplish the task by following simple steps. You will find several tutorial videos that provide step by step procedure to install the cage. However, you need to have the aforementioned tools to carry out the process. You must also know how to operate them efficiently else you may end up damaging your vehicle. You may even hurt yourself in the process. Moreover, you will have to invest a lot of time in this activity.

If you do not have these tools at home and are not used to operating them then it makes complete sense to get the task done by a professional. We recommend you visit an experienced mechanic to ensure the work is done seamlessly.

We hope this gives you a clear about the technicalities involved in installing a roll cage on your Can-Am Maverick X3. If you plan to install it at home, you must arrange all the essential tools and learn the method before starting with the installation process. However, if you are not well-versed with operating the aforementioned tools then it is better to get the cage installed by a professional.