Lego Bricktales Release Date Announced

The release date for the LEGO Bricktales puzzle adventure has been announced. Thunderful has announced an October release date for the next LEGO Bricktales adventure and puzzle game. As for when LEGO fans can get their hands on the LEGO Bricktales puzzle adventure, publisher Thunderful has confirmed that the puzzle adventure will release on October 12th. Lego Bricktales will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 12th.

Publisher and developer Thunderful ClockStone Studio have announced that LEGO Bricktales will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. Constructor Clockstone, the developer of Thunderful and Bridge, presents LEGO Bricktales, a new puzzle game based on innovative LEGO building that is at the heart of all LEGO solutions. Bricktales is coming to various platforms soon.

New intuitive turn-based building mechanics will help you solve the many fun puzzles you’ll encounter in LEGO Bricktales and bring your solutions to life. This is where Lego creativity can come in, as you will need to build a Lego structure from the bricks and items provided to solve a specific puzzle, some of which will be based on physics. Once construction is complete, a sandbox opens up for each area, where players build LEGO devices to solve puzzles. After completing the assemblage point in each area, the Sandbox opens up, where players can build LEGO devices to solve puzzles.

Bricktales, a LEGO-based building and assembly puzzle game, is coming to PC and various consoles this October. You can check out the latest LEGO Bricktales trailer showing the 2022 release and some new footage below as we slowly approach October 13 over the next four weeks. LEGO Bricktales is set to feature five different types of biomes. In these biomes, players will have to complete a variety of different puzzles, as well as collect loads of items and unlockables.

LEGO Bricktales has been slowly teased, brick by brick if you will, for a 2022 release over the past few months, but the team has never set a proper date for any of the summer festivals. As of this writing, October 12th is less than a month away before you can create your own miniature worlds made with Lego. Overall, it’s probably a good thing that more LEGO games allow you to create digital LEGOs. Overall, more LEGO games that offer a digital LEGO building experience are probably a good idea.