LENDING KART’S UNIT RAISES FUNDS

Fintech since its inception is growing at a fast pace. That is the prime most reason why a lot of companies are either entering into the tech segment or expanding it through greater funding.

The market to cater is large which means large opportunities but also very high competition strategically & operationally.

On Tuesday; The fintech venture lending kart also announced a fund raise. To get to know more about Who, When & How is the investment made; let’s get the details.

MORE ABOUT LENDING KART

As the name suggests; the company is into helping businesses to deal with their daily working capital requirements on time so that the mismatch in the flow is not an issue. The company uses tools to analyze the needed demands and then come up with the best possible solution.

It was initially known as Aadri Infin Limited and now functions as a non-banking financial corporation that is into lending purposes for small & medium enterprises. They claim that they are different from others in the market as they believe in evaluating the current position so that the requisite funds can be provided as & when needed.

The company has been a successful lender to more than 90000 MSMEs across the nation. In the year 2020; the startup was able to cater by 53000 loans . It has a total equity fund of Rs. 1000 crore up till now. The investors list comprises of :

Fullerton Financial Holdings

Saama Capital

Mayfield India

India Quotient

Bertelsmann India Investments

Sistema Asia Funds

They follow an easy process of just everything at your tips starting from online application to documentation. They provide no collateral based loans and at instant mode. The major products are:

Business Loans

Working Capital Loans

MSME Loan

Business Loan for women

INSIGHTS INTO FUNDING

The company’s has raised a debt fund of $ 15 million from an entrepreneurial development bank based in Netherlands which is FMO. The fundings are expected to reach out to a geographical span which will eventually help to reach more industries in the micro, medium & small scale sector through its digital platform.

The founder expressed his take by saying that the funding is a token of trust that still international players hold towards the vibrant sector of the industry. This amount will be used to fast track the efforts and help every small businessman who struggles to get the desired financial resources.

The chief investment officer at FMO said that “The new transaction is aligned to FMO’s ambition to accelerate financial inclusion through innovative technological solutions. As India recovers from the pandemic and uncertainties presented by it, we are pleased we can partner with Lendingkart to better support its customers, with a focus towards women-run businesses and micro-enterprises,”

The current statistical figures show that the nation is home to 6.3 crore MSMEs. They have seen a tremendous growth of 18.5% in the year 2020. But the challenges that come in way of their financing are also huge as there are various constraints imposed.

So; in way to boost these sectors we need a definite support for the financing institutions too. The sector would never function properly if they struggle in getting the daily funds. These funding made would surely help them achieve a better state.