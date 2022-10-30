Lenovo executive, Chen Jin tips Moto X40 Specification and Pricing

According to the latest new leak, Lenovo executive, Chen Jin reveals the leaked specification and pricing for this upcoming Moto X40 smartphone. There are many exciting leaked specifications and features coming out about the smartphone, one of the major leaks which came out about this smartphone is that this smartphone will be featuring the latest new Qualcomm flagship chipset which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Besides the chipset, we also have many other leaks and rumors floating around about this Moto X40 smartphone. Let’s now take a deep look into what this Moto X40 smartphone could feature.

Moto X40 – Leaks and Rumors

Moto X40 smartphone will be the upcoming new flagship smartphone which will be the successor model to the previously launched Lenovo Edge X30 series. However, compared to its predecessor, this year’s flagship smartphone will be featuring an improved performance as well improved camera capabilities as well.

Besides the chipset we mentioned above, we also have a leaked report coming which claims that this Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be coupled with a faster and more advanced LPDDR5X RAM which will be up to 12GB in capacity. Also, this smartphone will be featuring faster storage of up to 512 or 256GB in space.

There have been more leaks coming out from other leaksters and listing publications like TENNA which clearly reveals the design language followed by Motorola.

Talking about the design side, this smartphone is more likely to feature a more premium-looking glass design and on the top corner, we will see a trio housed camera with a main bigger sensor housed on the top and two other sensors where we will see telephoto and an ultrawide angle sensor to be housed right below the main sensor.

This smartphone will also be featuring curve edged design with a punch-hole display on the front side. Here on the punch hole, we will see the front camera is housed.

We also have a new posting from the Chinese 3C website where it’s been said that this upcoming Moto X40 smartphone will be featuring faster wired charging as well. According to the reports, the charging will be set to up to 68W. However, just like the X30 series this X40 series also we will see different variants of this smartphone.

Although, on the charging capability side, the pro variant will be featuring even faster charging which will be more than 120W. We will be updating you with more details in the coming future.