Lenovo Group Ltd (0992. HK) saw its stock fall over 17% on Monday, its greatest intraday decrease in longer than 10 years, after the Chinese innovation monster pulled out its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share posting in Shanghai.

The world’s greatest PC producer on Friday said it would pull out its application, days after it had been acknowledged by Shanghai’s STAR Market.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said Lenovo and its support, venture bank China International Capital Corp, had requested to pull out the application records on Friday however didn’t give a justification behind the move.

On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done as such in view of the chance of the legitimacy of monetary data in its plan slipping by during the application’s reviewing. It didn’t detail motivations behind why the data may at this point don’t be substantial.

As per a report from The Business Times, the Chinese organization said its withdrawal originated from the way that the legitimacy of the monetary data from its plan might have slipped by during the application’s screening cycle. The organization didn’t expand on the issue.

The subsequent dive in Lenovo’s stock value implies that the organization has seen its greatest intra-day decrease in more than 10 years, however, Lenovo gave an assertion saying that its monetary wellbeing was not the slightest bit influenced.

It likewise referred to “pertinent capital economic situations like the most recent conditions regarding the posting.”

“The gathering’s business tasks are in acceptable condition of course. The withdrawal of the application isn’t relied upon to bring about any unfavorable effect on the monetary places of the gathering,” Hong Kong-recorded Lenovo said in the Sunday articulation.

The organization is the world’s biggest PC producer and contends with any semblance of Dell Technologies Inc DELL +0.15% and Hewlett-Packard Inc HPQ +0.72% in the lower-estimated section, and Apple Inc. AAPL +0.06%.

The dunk in Lenovo came even as tech goliaths including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA +1.63% shot up fundamentally in Hong Kong on Monday in the midst of positive thinking encompassing the country’s crackdown on the tech area reaching a conclusion. This has proved as a great loss for them, very unfortunate.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Jason Xue; Modifying by Christopher Cushing / Source: Reuters.com