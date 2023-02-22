Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 finally launched in India

Chinese premium laptop and other technology gadget maker, Lenovo has launched their new ThinkPad series laptops for this year, it’s none other than the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop. This new laptop comes with all the premium features onboard.

To offer you a brief overview of this brand-new high-end laptop, it has a larger 17.3-inch display and is equipped with the most potent 12th Generation Intel core processor. You will, however, pay a premium price in addition to receiving all of these premium features and specs!

So, if you’ve been wanting to upgrade to the newest, highest-end laptop available right now, you might be able to get your hands on this new model. Here, we’ve got you covered with all the most recent information:

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 – What does it feature?

Let’s discuss the features that this new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 has now. In this case, you will receive a larger 17.3-inch display with a maximum resolution of 3K. You will also receive this display in a 21:10 aspect ratio.

Speaking more specifically about this display, it can reach as bright as 400 nits while supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and the 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. Also, this display has anti-glare technology, giving viewers the certainty of superior viewing angles.

You will also receive additional supporting features like Dolby Vision and EyeSafe certifications here to justify the price. Furthermore, there are two larger displays, one of which is located next to the keyboard and supports a peak resolution of up to HD and a peak brightness of up to 350 nits. And that’s not all! The Lenovo laptop’s display also has a special Lenovo E-Color Pen that supports PANTONE digital color.

What features does it have inside? The flagship and power-focused 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, together with the top-tier Intel Iris XE graphics, will power the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop.

You can also select stronger and quicker Memory and storage choices, including up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, in addition to the potent CPU. The laptop will include four USB-C Thunderbolt ports, one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and one HDMI connector on the connectivity and port side. It also supports the newest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connection standards.

Speaking about the battery, it has been stated that this laptop has a larger battery, a 70Wh battery, and supports quicker cable charging of up to 100W. As for the operating system, it will be the most recent version of Windows 11 Pro.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 – Price

In terms of cost, Lenovo has provided us with all the premium features we want! The cost of this Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 has, however, also been set at a premium level. The price of the laptop starts here at Rs. 1,94,990. This laptop is available for purchase on the Lenovo company’s official website.