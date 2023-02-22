NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch launched in India for Rs.1499

We have a new addition to the smartwatch lineup within Noise’s premium collection of the smartwatch, now the premium smartwatch-making brand, Noise has launched their new NosieFit Crew smartwatch which comes with all the health-centric features combined with a premium-looking circular dial design and also you get the latest Bluetooth calling feature too.

And guess what? All of these you get for just Rs.1499. So, if you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to the latest new smartwatch for this year, then maybe you can have your eyes on this new smartwatch. Let’s take a close look into it:

NoiseFit Crew – What does it feature?

Let’s start with the NoiseFit Crew smartwatch’s specifications. On the front, you will find a larger and more upscale 1.38-inch display that isn’t in the conventionally looking rectangular dial but rather has a circular dial, which gives it an advantage over its competitors because many people prefer circular dials to rectangular dials.

Noise hasn’t made any concessions when it comes to the display either, as it features a larger and brighter screen with, according to the manufacturer, a peak brightness of up to 500 Nits, which will be more than adequate to provide a good viewing experience outside.

Moving on to software, the firm already has a solid foundation and excellent software support for its smartwatches, and it will be expanded to include this new NoiseFit Crew smartwatch.

According to the manufacturer, the NoiseFit Crew wristwatch will support more than 100 cloud-connected watch faces and may be customized using the NoiseFit application. Also, this program may be used to track a user’s health in its entirety and for other purposes. This wristwatch incorporates the company’s recently developed TruSync technology to deliver effective and seamless Bluetooth calls.

What health benefits are available here? Here, the business has chosen to include every element a high-end smartwatch ought to have! Speaking of features, this app offers compatibility for a heart rate sensor that operates continuously, a SPo2 sensor, as well as a period, sleep, and stress tracker.

When it comes to the battery, Noise appears to have made some compromises. The firm claims that this wristwatch can run for up to 7 days on a single charge and that it will take around 2 hours to charge it from 0 to 10.

NoiseFit Crew – What’s the Pricing?

The NoiseFit Crew wristwatch has a price of just Rs. 1499, which makes it an excellent ready-to-use smartwatch for anyone searching for a high-end smartwatch under the Rs. 2,000 price tag. This wristwatch is available through the Flipkart India marketplace.