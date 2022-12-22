Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Series Laptop Launched

If you are someone who has been looking to see new laptops launched for this coming year, then before the year starts itself, Chinese giant, Lenovo has brought something new for you with its great ThinkPad X1 series.

Well, it seems like Lenovo is not making its customers till the new year and then for the CES 2023 event but in fact, before the event itself the laptop maker has launched its fresh updates ThinkPad X1 series laptops in the market. If you are someone who is looking to get a new laptop, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

What does the Lenovo X1 series feature

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 series is a line of high-end laptops designed for business and professional use. These laptops typically feature a slim and lightweight design, powerful processors, and a range of business-oriented features.

For this year, the Chinese giant has included three new variants which include ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, and also the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3.

Talking about the feature side, there are some great features that you will be finding with this laptop, few of them include:

High-quality display: Here the display is in two variants where you get a 13-inch and also a 14-inch model. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is the variant that comes with a 2.8K panel that is spread across a 14-inch display.

Then the ThinkPad Yoga Gen 8 comes with the same 14-inch display but with the support for little more pixels where it’s been said that it comes with the support for 4K resolution. Also, this is an OLED panel. Then we have the ThinkPad Nano Gen 3 which comes with a smaller screen of 13 inches inside and comes with support for a peak resolution of up to 2K.

Strong performance: ThinkPad X1 laptops are equipped with powerful processors, such as Intel Core i7, and have ample memory of up to 64GB and storage of up to 2TB and that too is a PCIe SSD storage which will be helping to handle demanding tasks.

Durability: ThinkPad X1 laptops are built to withstand the rigors of business travel, with rugged design features such as a spill-resistant keyboard and a MIL-STD 810G-certified chassis.

Long battery life: Many ThinkPad X1 laptops offer all-day battery life, allowing users to work without the need to constantly search for an outlet. As far as numbers are concerned, it includes 57Whr of battery.

What is the pricing

Talking about the pricing of the trio laptops, here with the premium specification you will be only getting a premium set of pricing only. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 starts at $1729 whereas the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 comes for a price tag of $1859 and then we have the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 which comes for around $1649.