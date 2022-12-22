Tumblr and Firefox team together to support the Mastodon social network

Elon Musk’s dramatic fall at Twitter resulted in one definite winner. Now that Mastodon, an open-source social network, has 2.5 million subscribers. Rival social networks, cryptocurrency supporters, and browser developers are also vying for space on it.

Mastodon has grown by more than 800%, according to its founder and lead developer, Eugen Rochko. Rochko claimed it had increased “from approximately 300k monthly active users to 2.5m between October and November, with more and more journalists, political figures, writers, actors, and organizations moving over.” This is despite the Twitter CEO’s best efforts to disparage the competing platform.

Musk temporarily suspended users who tweeted their Mastodon usernames. In addition, banned any links to the competing service over the weekend. But he has since acknowledged that the apparent action to stop Twitter users from switching was a mistake. “That one was a mistake,” Musk said on a Twitter Livestream with a former intern on Tuesday night, adding: “Fucking post Mastodon all goddamn day long, I don’t care. But, from an evolutionary standpoint, how’d that work out for the mastodons?”

Mozilla is the company behind the well-known Firefox browser. However, it appears to disagree with that viewpoint and has jumped on the bandwagon to establish a presence on the platform. It announced on Tuesday that it would start managing a Mastodon “instance,” one of the decentralized servers that power the social network.

No Analog to Gmail

“Our intention is to contribute to the healthy and sustainable growth of a federated social space that doesn’t just operate but thrives on its terms, independent of profit- and control-motivated tech firms,” said Steve Teixeira. Steve is the chief product officer at Mozilla, owned by a non-profit foundation.

“We’re living through the consequences of 20 years of centralized, corporate-controlled social media. With a small oligopoly of large tech firms tightening their grip on the public square,” he added. “In private hands, our choice is limited, toxicity is rewarded, rage is called engagement, public trust is corroded, and basic human decency is often an afterthought. Getting from the internet we have to the internet we want will be a heavy lift.”

All users must sign up for one instance of Mastodon, much like an email service provider, but once they do, they can communicate with users in other cases. There is currently no analog to Gmail, a large firm running an accessible and well-liked instance that becomes the default for the service. Now, two of the most famous examples are run by Rochko, with many smaller ones being run by enthusiasts.

Mastodon is receiving more direct funding from corporations as well

However, the mastodon is compatible with a broader range of communities thanks to a technology called ActivityPub. It enables social networking, podcasting, and photo-sharing services to exchange material easily.

According to founder Matt Mullenweg, Tumblr was established shortly after Twitter. It was previously owned by Yahoo! and Verizon before being sold to Automattic. As a result, the company behind WordPress will soon start supporting the technology. Although Tumblr is also “dealing with waves of users right now.” It will add “interoperability and ActivityPub support as soon as possible.”

Mastodon is receiving more direct funding from corporations as well. With $50 million in finance, the cryptocurrency firm Social Coop operates the “web3 social network.” It is dubbed Mask and has a vast Mastodon instance with 800,000 users based in Japan, purchased Pawoo. Mastodon. Cloud and mstdn.jp are two other Mastodon instances run by the business.