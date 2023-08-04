Lenovo’s Spectacular Laptop Sale: Up to 72% Off – Extra 10% Discount for Students and Teachers!

Are you looking to get in hands with a new laptop for this season? Well, here we have got you covered with a great deal for you where the leading laptop maker, Lenovo has started with their sale for this year, especially for the students who get additional discount on their purchase.

As per the reports, the new sale by Lenovo includes discounts on various laptop models including IdeaPad, ThinkPad, Yoga, and Legion devices too.

Lenovo shares that they are selling their laptop models for a whopping discount worth 72% and in addition you will be getting an extra 10% discount if you are a student or a teacher. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look into the Lenovo models which are selling for a great price now.

Lenovo Yoga 7i selling for $999.99

If you are someone who has been looking to get a new professional flagship laptop then you can buy this laptop, Yoga 7i which is usually sold for $1349 now gets a huge discount which brings the price down to just $999.99.

To give you a glimpse on the specification side, the Lenovo Yoga 7i comes with incredibly performing internals including an Intel i7 SoC which is combined with a faster 16GB of RAM and a faster and larger 1TB of storage too.

The laptop also comes with a flexible 2-in-1 device and a tablet mode where you can convert your laptop to a 14-inch tablet too. This makes it a great fit, especially for creative users.

Buy Lenovo Yoga 7i here

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook for $349.99

If you are among the readers who don’t think that having an expensive beefed-up laptop could be worth it for them, then maybe you can have your eyes on the cheaper yet faster and more efficient Chromebook by Lenovo, IdeaPad Slim 3i.

The Chromebook by Lenovo is usually sold for a premium price tag of $549.99 but thanks to the ongoing sale where now the price for the new Chromebook has got down to just $349.99.

Talking about this new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook comes with a slimmer design and is powered with ChromeOS which means you will be able to get a smoother performance.

Talking about the internals, the laptop comes with 8GB of RAM which is combined with 128GB of SSD soo. On the front side, you will be getting a 14-inch panel and also with the combination of the lighter OS and bigger battery, you will be getting a long-lasting battery.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook here

Lenovo ThinkPad 15 for $749.50

If you are looking for a new ThinkPad laptop that comes with a premium specification that can meet all the needs for professional needs. Talking about the specification side, the Lenovo ThinkPad 14 laptop comes with a great set of specifications inside where you will be getting a 15-inch panel on the front side.

Well, you don’t get a 2-in-in design but you do get all the premium features where on the internal side you get a i5 SoC which is combined with a faster 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage too.

For the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad 15 is now selling for around 50% off whereas the originally priced $1499 can now be bought for just $749.50.

Buy Lenovo ThinkPad 15 Here

Conclusion

You have it, then, people! This season’s Lenovo sale offers some spectacular discounts on their top-of-the-line laptop models, making it a great time to up your tech ante. With an additional 10% off to sweeten the deal, this bargain is definitely worth checking out whether you’re a student or a teacher.

Therefore, if you’ve been eyeing a new laptop or thinking about upgrading, now is the ideal moment to make the purchase. Don’t pass up this amazing chance to get a great bargain on some of the greatest laptops available.

Never forget that technology is the key to opening up new doors, and a solid laptop can be your ticket to achievement, productivity, and creativity. Get yourself a brand-new laptop that will undoubtedly improve your computer experience by visiting Lenovo’s sale. Enjoy your shopping!

