Lenskart Acquihires Delivery Startup Dailyjoy, Opens Tech Centre In Hyderabad

Eyewear brand Lenskart on Tuesday said it had hired Hyderabad-based Indian delivery company Daily Joy as a takeover partner to improve innovation and technology capabilities.

The statement said the Hyderabad Technology Centre will provide employment for more than 1,000 DailyJoy employees and its staff in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. It said it will also open a technology centre in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, to develop the company’s technological capabilities. The statement also said the Telanga Technology Centre will be open to business and will employ more staff from India and abroad.

These new technical staff will enable Lenskart's continued innovation to provide a much easier experience across all channels of shopping. This will also accelerate our ability to develop cutting-edge innovations that improve our shopping experience for our customers by automating bots and providing a post-purchase experience for our customers.

Taking this into account is one of the main reasons for Lenskart’s decision to launch three startups in Hyderabad in the first quarter of this year as part of his strategic plan. With the founding of these three companies, we are preparing to significantly expand our store and online presence, testing multiple geographic regions at the same time, and aim to get ahead of the curve in augmented reality technologies and recommendations by the end of the year.

Lenskart expects it to be able to drive growth with a focus on energy and innovation. The team is expected to be based in Hyderabad in the first quarter of this year and into the second half of the year.