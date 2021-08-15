Leonteq is now offering cryptocurrency services in Germany and Austria

Leonteq AG, a financial institution established in Switzerland, announced a partnership with ICF BANK AG to offer digital asset services to institutional and private clients in Germany and Austria. Investors would have access to 18 cryptocurrencies, including the two most popular, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Leonteq Extends from Switzerland

Leonteq AG, a Swiss corporation dealing in structured financial solutions, has announced that 18 cryptocurrencies would be available to investors in Germany and Austria. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Cardano, and other cryptocurrencies are among them.

The fintech firm also stated that its partner is ICF BANK AG, a Frankfurt-based institution. According to Leonteq’s Head of Crypto Offering, Björn Geidel, the Swiss company now covers roughly 76 percent of the overall market capitalization of the asset class in Germany and Austria.

“We are pleased to provide our clients with such a large underlying universe and unique investment options in numerous themes within the crypto sector, such as decentralized finance, storage, and blockchain technology in a securitized format,” he added.

In turn, Sascha Rinno, a member of the ICF BANK Management Board, stated that investors in the DACH region (Austria, Germany, and Switzerland) are increasingly interested in digital asset activities. He claimed that collaborating with Leonteq would benefit those interested in entering the crypto market.

“Through our partnership with Leonteq, we are able to address the interest in crypto assets of both institutional and private investors. We are thrilled to be working with Leonteq, an experienced issuer that stands for excellence and quality in the sector of structured certificates and crypto-assets.”

Leonteq, based in Zurich, is a significant fintech company. It offers a variety of structured finance and insurance products. The firm has approximately $140 billion in assets under management and covers more than 50 regions.

Cryptocurrency is a priority for Swiss banks.

The cryptocurrency environment in Switzerland appears to be favorable to local banks since several have lately declared plans to start bitcoin services.

In May, for example, the international investment bank UBS Group contemplated allowing its rich customers to invest in digital assets later in 2021. The financial institution, however, warned of the cryptocurrency sector’s notorious volatility and said it would only allow clients to invest a “very modest amount” of their total fortune.

As previously reported, Signum Bank, a Swiss financial institution, said that it would be the first to offer Ethereum 2.0 staking. Staking services are fully integrated into the platform, according to the business, which emphasizes greater security.

