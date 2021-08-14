Binance to track down cryptocurrency hackers

After one user claimed to have been the victim of a $2.6 million attack, the High Court of London ordered Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to identify hackers and freeze their accounts.

In a judgment made public in the week, a supreme court judge agreed to the stress of AI (AI) startup Fetch.ai for Binance to require steps to spot the hackers, track, and confiscate the assets.

Despite the little amount at stake, the case is one of the first public ones involving Binance and will serve as a test of the English legal system’s ability to combat cryptocurrency platform fraud.

In accordance with our security standards and dedication to make sure that users are safeguarded while using our platform, Binance frequently freezes accounts that are recognized as having suspicious behavior occurring.”

As a part of a worldwide crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Binance has been subjected to intense regulatory scrutiny, amid concerns that such exchanges could also be used for concealment or to permit clients to fall prey to scams or runaway bets.

Binance has expanded its global compliance team and advisory board, noting that it is committed to adhering to local laws everywhere it operates. On June 6, hackers allegedly hacked into Fetch.ai’s cryptocurrency accounts on the Binance exchange, according to the company, which is based in England and Singapore and develops AI projects for blockchain databases.

They allegedly sold the assets to a linked third party for a fraction of their worth in under an hour after being unable to get rid of them thanks to account restrictions. According to Rahman, Binance had already blocked an amount and indicated that it would obey the directives after warning Fetch.ai of unusual behavior in its account. Claimants must show that they have been victims of fraud before pursuing a recovery order.

They have been working closely with Binance and native enforcement to collect data about the hacker Fetch.ai said in an emailed response.

