LG Electronics India is turning up the volume in the home theater market with its latest 2024 soundbar lineup.

This exciting new range includes five models: the SQ75TR, SG10Y, SQ70TY, S77TY, and S65TR. Designed to deliver an immersive audio experience, especially for those already invested in the LG ecosystem, these soundbars promise to elevate home entertainment to new heights. Let’s dive into the details of what makes this lineup so compelling.

LG 2024 Soundbar lineup – Checkout the Specs and Features

One of the standout features of LG’s 2024 soundbar lineup is the support for Dolby Atmos and DTS. These technologies are renowned for providing a surround sound experience that makes you feel like you are right in the middle of the action. Whether you’re watching an action-packed movie or listening to your favorite music, the audio experience is set to be immersive and highly detailed.

WOW Synergy and Triple Level Spatial Sound

LG is particularly excited about the “WOW Synergy” and “Triple Level Spatial Sound” features. These aim to create a more cohesive and immersive audio experience by enhancing the synergy between LG soundbars and LG TVs. According to LG, these features will provide a heightened sense of immersion and greater convenience for users.

Enhanced Synergy with LG TVs

One of the main selling points of this new lineup is how well these soundbars integrate with LG TVs. The “WOW Interface” is designed to make it easier to control your soundbar and share sound modes between your TV and soundbar. This means you can switch sound settings with minimal hassle, ensuring the best audio experience for different types of content.

AI Room Calibration and WOWCAST

AI Room Calibration is another impressive feature that promises to optimize the acoustics of your room. This technology now includes rear speaker calibration, ensuring that your sound system is perfectly tuned to your environment.

Additionally, the WOWCAST feature provides wireless connectivity specifically for LG TVs. This means you can enjoy cable-free Dolby Atmos audio, reducing clutter and enhancing the overall aesthetic of your home theater setup.

Model Highlights

SG10Y: A Perfect Match for Premium OLED TVs

The SG10Y model is designed to complement LG’s premium OLED TVs. It boasts a matching width and frame color scheme, creating a visually pleasing setup that blends seamlessly with your TV. This model is not just about looks; it also packs all the advanced audio features you would expect from a top-of-the-line soundbar.

SQ75TR, SQ70TY, S77TY, and S65TR

While the SG10Y is tailored for premium setups, the other models in the lineup offer a range of options to suit different needs and budgets. Each model comes with its own set of features, but all share the core technologies that make this lineup stand out, including Dolby Atmos, DTS, and AI Room Calibration.

What’s the Price for this new LG Soundbars?

“This launch reaffirms LG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in home entertainment, always with our customers’ needs at the forefront,” said Young Hwan Jung, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, during the launch event. The new soundbars will be available in India starting July, with prices starting at Rs 29,990.

Conclusion

LG’s new 2024 soundbar lineup promises to deliver an impressive audio experience, thanks to features like Dolby Atmos, DTS, WOW Synergy, and AI Room Calibration.

The seamless integration with LG TVs, especially with the WOW Interface and WOWCAST, positions these soundbars as a compelling choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system.

The starting price of Rs 29,990 makes these soundbars accessible to a wide range of consumers, from casual listeners to hardcore audiophiles. With availability set for July, it won’t be long before we see how these new models perform in the real world.

So, if you’re in the market for a new soundbar that offers cutting-edge technology and seamless integration with your LG TV, the 2024 lineup from LG is definitely worth considering. Keep an eye out for these models on the market, and get ready to elevate your home entertainment experience to a whole new level.