Li Auto is stepping into the all-electric SUV ring with the launch of its brand-new Li i8, a six-seater family SUV built to impress and compete. Pre-orders are now open, giving Chinese buyers a fresh, high-performance alternative in an already buzzing EV market.

A Premium SUV with Power and Range to Match

Starting at 350,000 yuan (around $48,760) and going up to 400,000 yuan ($55,700), the Li i8 doesn’t shy away from premium pricing. But it’s not just about the price, it’s what you get for it.

Under the hood (or rather, under the floor), the i8 carries a 97.8 kWh ternary lithium battery. That means you can expect up to 720 km of range on a full charge, impressive by any standard. And thanks to 5C fast-charging, you won’t be stuck waiting around at a charging station for long.

While slightly smaller than Nio’s Onvo L90, the Li i8 outperforms it in battery size and range. It’s clear Li Auto is going for a sweet spot, performance, luxury, and long-distance capability all in one sleek package.

Building Its Own Supercharging Empire

Rather than follow Nio’s battery-swap model, Li Auto is all-in on fast-charging infrastructure. The company recently announced it has built 2,883 supercharging stations across China, easily beating its launch target of 2,500.

For future buyers, that means more convenience and less “range anxiety.” For Li Auto, it’s a sign of confidence in its tech-forward, fully electric future.

Pre-Orders Now Open. Launch Event on July 29

If you book your Li i8 between July 17 and July 29, you’ll be eligible for priority delivery. The final price and full feature breakdown will be revealed at Li Auto’s big launch event on July 29, with first deliveries expected in late August.

Head-to-Head: Li i8 vs. Nio and Tesla

Of course, the Li i8 isn’t launching into an empty lot, it’s entering a high-stakes showdown with Nio’s Onvo L90 and Tesla’s Model Y.

Nio’s Onvo offers battery swapping and a range of battery sizes, with its 85 kWh version providing 605 km of range. Nio’s growing network, 3,402 swap stations and nearly 2,900 superchargers, makes it a tempting option for those who value flexibility.

Tesla, not to be left behind, has filed for approval of a new six-seater Model Y Long Range designed specifically for China, with a longer wheelbase and production expected to kick off soon at its Shanghai Gigafactory.

In Q2 alone, Tesla sold 86,120 Model Y units in China, showing just how competitive the market remains.

What Are Investors Thinking?

Online buzz shows a mixed picture. On Stocktwits, Li Auto and Tesla have ‘neutral’ sentiment, while Nio is riding high with ‘extremely bullish’ views and a surge in message volume.

Still, in terms of stock performance, Li Auto is leading the pack in 2025, up 22.4% year-to-date, while Nio has dipped 9.7% and Tesla is down 15.2%.

A Confident Step Into the Future

With the Li i8, Li Auto isn’t just launching a car, it’s making a statement. Fast, smart, and family-ready, the i8 shows that Li Auto is no longer just testing the electric waters, it’s diving in headfirst.

For buyers looking for a high-end EV that doesn’t compromise on power, tech, or long-distance driving, the Li i8 might just be worth a serious look.