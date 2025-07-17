Reddit users in the United Kingdom now face a new requirement before they can access certain adult or sensitive content on the platform: they must prove they are at least 18 years old. Starting July 14, users in the UK who want to view material classified as mature will need to upload a selfie or a photo of a valid government-issued ID for age verification.

This marks a significant change for the platform, which has long prided itself on maintaining user anonymity. The shift is part of Reddit’s efforts to comply with the UK’s new Online Safety Act, a law aimed at reducing children’s exposure to harmful content online. Platforms hosting adult content have until July 25 to implement these safeguards, or face severe financial penalties.

A New Era of Compliance for Reddit

Historically, Reddit has allowed users to participate in discussions with minimal personal data shared, but the platform now says that verifying age is necessary to meet new legal expectations. While Reddit maintains it doesn’t want to collect personal information about its users, it acknowledges that determining a user’s age is sometimes necessary—especially to distinguish adults from minors in the interest of safety.

This step marks Reddit’s effort to strike a balance between user privacy and regulatory compliance, though it also signals how platforms are having to evolve under pressure from governments around the world.

Third-Party Verification Partner Ensures Privacy Protections

To conduct these checks, Reddit has partnered with Persona, a third-party service that specializes in secure identity verification. Users can either upload a selfie or provide a photo of an official ID to verify their age. Importantly, Reddit emphasizes that it won’t access or store the actual images submitted during the verification process.

Instead, Reddit will simply retain a user’s verification status and their birthdate to streamline future access to restricted content. Persona, meanwhile, says it deletes verification photos within seven days and does not collect information about users’ Reddit activity, such as the subreddits they frequent or the content they view. Reddit also assures users that their birthdate will not be visible to other members or advertisers.

What Content Is Now Age-Restricted?

Under the new system, a wide range of content has been locked behind age verification for UK users under 18. This includes not just explicit material, but also content that may negatively affect mental health or promote dangerous behavior. Specifically, restricted content includes:

Sexually explicit material

Promotion of suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders

Bullying, harassment, and abusive content

Hate speech targeting specific groups

Realistic or graphic violence against humans, animals, or fictional characters

Posts glamorizing hopelessness, depression, or despair

Body shaming or stigmatization based on physical traits

Encouragement of drug use or hazardous stunts

These changes reflect broader efforts by UK regulators to make the internet safer for young users by limiting exposure to potentially damaging material.

Non-Compliance Could Cost Companies Millions

The UK’s Online Safety Act, overseen by communications regulator Ofcom, carries serious consequences for non-compliance. Companies that fail to enforce appropriate age checks could face fines of up to £18 million (around $24 million) or 10% of their global revenue, whichever is greater.

While Ofcom concedes that some underage users may try to bypass these new checks, the agency believes the measures will prevent a large number of minors from unintentionally stumbling across harmful or adult content online. Officials describe the age verification requirement as a foundational step in broader online safety reforms.

Civil Liberties Advocates Push Back

Not everyone is on board with the new requirements. Critics, especially from digital rights groups, argue that age verification mandates set a troubling precedent for online privacy. They worry that even when handled by third parties, collecting IDs and personal data chips away at the anonymity that many users value.

One of the loudest concerns is that this could open the door for more invasive policies in the future. Some advocates have expressed disappointment that companies like Reddit are complying with the law rather than legally contesting it. The broader worry is that identity checks could become a norm across other platforms as well, fundamentally changing how people engage online.

Could Other Countries Be Next?

While the current changes only affect users in the United Kingdom, Reddit has hinted that similar age-verification measures could roll out elsewhere as laws change globally. The company indicated that as other countries consider similar online safety legislation, it may be forced to adopt comparable policies in more regions.

Several adult websites are also expected to introduce age verification for UK users in the coming days, suggesting Reddit’s move is just one part of a much wider shift in how platforms handle user identity and access to mature content.