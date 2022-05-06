LIC IPO Updates: subscribed 1.33 times on Day 3; grey market premium halves

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s biggest life insurer, was subscribed 1.33 times so far on the third day of bidding. The issue had got fully subscribed towards the end of the second day (Thursday) led by policyholders and employees.

The LIC issue was subscribed 1.33 times, NSE data at 5:15 pm showed. The policyholder’s segment was subscribed 3.89 times while the employee’s portion was subscribed 2.96 times, the data showed.

Apart from these, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were subscribed 0.55 times, the non-institutional investors were subscribed 0.69 times and the retail segment was subscribed 1.19 times, the data showed.

The LIC IPO will be available for public subscription till Monday, May 9, 2022. It will also remain open this weekend to enable people to participate. This is perhaps for the first time the special dispensation is granted to any public offer.

The price band of LIC IPO is fixed at Rs 902-949 per share and the company is offering a discount of Rs 60 per share for its policyholders and Rs 45 apiece for retail investors and LIC employees.

LIC IPO: Open Saturday and Sunday