Trump’s Truth Social supports Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, CEO says

Trump and his social media business, Truth Social, are overjoyed that Elon Musk is likely to buy Twitter, according to Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes.

“We’re all for it,” Nunes said of Musk’s potential Twitter acquisition. “We encourage Elon Musk to buy it because someone has to continue to take on these tech tyrants.”

Nunes also appeared to indicate that Trump wanted Musk to buy Twitter.

“President Trump basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it,” Nunes stated. He didn’t say whether Trump had spoken to Musk directly.

When Insider contacted Truth Social and Musk outside of normal US business hours, neither responded immediately.

Nunes joins a rising chorus of conservatives who are thrilled about Musk’s potential acquisition of Twitter.

Some, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, fear he would restore suspended accounts because Musk has indicated a desire to weaken Twitter’s content moderation policies – a move that experts said Insider may exacerbate hate speech and disinformation on the platform.

Trump asserted, without evidence, that he was the target of anti-conservative repression by Big Tech during his presidency.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021, following the Capitol rioting. Twitter stated that he was suspended due to “the risk of further incitement of violence” following Trump’s video asking rioters to “go home. We love you; you’re very special.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk is disappointed that Trump is still barred from Twitter.

In February 2022, Trump released his own social media app, Truth Social. The launch was plagued by technological difficulties, and weeks later, the app was largely devoid of posts – even several from Trump himself.

Musk said in a tweet last week that Truth Social was ahead of Twitter in Apple’s App Store, and that Truth Social existed because Twitter “censored free speech.”

Trump previously claimed in an interview with Fox News that he would not return to Twitter even if his account was reinstated.

“I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll improve it and he’s a good man, but I’m going to be staying on Truth,” Trump remarked.