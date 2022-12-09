List of all Game Awards 2022 Winners

The Game Awards 2022 has ended with Elden Ring taking home the Game of the Year award beating out God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. Below is a list of all the winners at the 2022 edition of The Game Awards.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring – WINNER

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring – WINNER

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok – WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring – WINNER

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Performance

Ashly Birch as Aloy for Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia for A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos for God of War: Ragnarok – WINNER

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel for Immortality

Sunny Suljic as Atreus for God of War: Ragnarok

Best Score/Music

Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring

Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok – WINNER

Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok – WINNER

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray – WINNER

TUNIC

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

Stray – WINNER

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap – WINNER

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online – WINNER

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II – WINNER

Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarok – WINNER

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 – WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok – WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig – WINNER

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best RPG

Elden Ring – WINNER

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends – WINNER

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus – WINNER

Sifu

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – WINNER

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7 – WINNER

OlliOlli World

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – WINNER

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3 – WINNER

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) – WINNER

Best Esports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) – WINNER

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT – WINNER

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS: GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant) – WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – WINNER

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls – WINNER

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game