Home

List of all Game Awards 2022 Winners

Priyansh Sidhwani
GamingNews

The Game Awards 2022 has ended with Elden Ring taking home the Game of the Year award beating out God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. Below is a list of all the winners at the 2022 edition of The Game Awards.

Game Awards 2022 Winners

Credit @ From Software

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring – WINNER
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring – WINNER
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok – WINNER
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring – WINNER
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Performance

  • Ashly Birch as Aloy for Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney as Amicia for A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos for God of War: Ragnarok – WINNER
  • Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel for Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic as Atreus for God of War: Ragnarok

Best Score/Music

  • Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarok – WINNER
  • Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok – WINNER
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Indie Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray – WINNER
  • TUNIC

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Neon White
  • NORCO
  • Stray – WINNER
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap – WINNER
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online – WINNER
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • BONELAB
  • Moss: Book II – WINNER
  • Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War: Ragnarok – WINNER
  • Returnal
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

Best Action Game

  • Bayonetta 3 – WINNER
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok – WINNER
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

Content Creator of the Year

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig – WINNER
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best RPG

  • Elden Ring – WINNER
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends – WINNER
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Best Fighting Game

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus – WINNER
  • Sifu

Best Family Game

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – WINNER
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7 – WINNER
  • OlliOlli World

Best SIM/Strategy Game

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – WINNER
  • Total War: WARHAMMER 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3 – WINNER
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Esports Athlete

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) – WINNER

Best Esports Coach

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) – WINNER
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • VALORANT – WINNER

Best Esports Team

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS: GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant) – WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – WINNER

Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls – WINNER
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online – WINNER
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

 

