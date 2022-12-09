The FTX disaster continues as cryptocurrency broker Digital Surge enters administration

As a prominent Australian broker enters voluntary administration, thousands of clients with superannuation and savings invested in cryptocurrencies are left in suspense. The 30,000 clients of Digital Surge had their trading accounts frozen last month. This implies that those who have money with the broker cannot access it.The FTX disaster continues as cryptocurrency broker Digital Surge enters the administration.

The Brisbane-based bitcoin broker has now voluntarily entered administration one month later. A corporation often enters voluntary administration when it is either already bankrupt or faces imminent insolvency.

When a business cannot make its debt payments when they are due, it is insolvent. Kamal Jain’s superannuation, which amounts to more than $150,000, is locked in a Digital Surge account. He declared, “I lost everything.”

Administrators of Digital Surge, KordaMentha, revealed that the business had over 30,000 customers and had been allowing them to trade more than 300 cryptocurrencies.

Digital Surge is currently facing troubles related to the demise of the major cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Through FTX, individuals might conduct centralized non-state-backed market transactions such as stock investments.

Early in November, the firm that had previously been endorsed by celebrities like Larry David and Tom Brady filed for bankruptcy when it was revealed that its business methods had been questionable.

American investors of FTX were unsure about their next step

People who invested money in FTX here in Australia are unsure what to do next. Some people might lose up to $500,000. This is because the so-called coins at the heart of cryptocurrency marketplaces continue to lose value.

How much of Digital Surge’s clients’ money is affected by the FTX crash is still a secret.

“Digital Surge has always held a reserve of 1:1 for all user deposits. However, this is now unknown due to our exposure to FTX,” it stated last month.

Through its self-managed super funds, Digital Surge marketed itself as an “effortless” option to invest in cryptocurrencies (SMSF). Instead of depending on a super fund to handle this, SMSFs allow customers to invest their retirement savings in things they select, such as real estate, stocks, bonds, and the unpredictable cryptocurrency market.

Through another financial website, ESuperFund, retail investors like Kamal Jain established an SMSF that made investments in Digital Surge.

KodraMentha and other firm are deciding about the firm, whether to keep it operation or wind it up

ABC News has spoken to additional troubled Digital Surge investors. Investors with hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in the scam face financial hardship.

KordaMentha and the thousands of creditors must decide whether to try to keep the firm operating or wind it up. Additionally, dividing the remaining assets now that it is under administration.

Dan Rutter, the chief executive of Digital Surge, stated that directors would make a “payment over $1 million” if creditors agreed to salvage the business.

Additionally, he stated that for the following five years, “profits from Digital Surge [will be] allocated to consumer balances.”

The first meeting of creditors, which will take place in eight days, is open to anybody who is owed money by Digital Surge, including all investors. After that, the running of businesses might take months or even years.

Additionally, in voluntary administration with KordaMentha is FTX’s Australian division. Investors in the company appear to have up to $1 million invested there.

Investors in the local FTX have been warned by KordaMentha not to anticipate a full refund of their investment. KordaMentha gave creditors an update on the FTX collapse and its Australian business on Friday.

Mr. Jenner is one of several investors seeking clarification on how their money seems to have been exchanged for FTX. The failure of FTX and the current problems with Digital Surge have brought attention to the unregulated nature of the cryptocurrency market in Australia. According to corporate watchdog ASIC, “Crypto exchange businesses are not regulated by ASIC and crypto assets are largely unregulated in Australia,” a statement was made last month.