The state of California’s financial and banking regulators announced on March 10, 2023, that they will be taking over the operations of Silicon Valley Bank, due to risk of insolvency and liquidity crisis. Silicon Valley Bank, ranked as the 16th largest bank in the United States, primarily offered banking and financial services to tech companies and startups in the Silicon Valley region.

In addition to tech firms, the bank also provides services to various healthcare companies, insurance providers, and biotech firms. Its policy of providing financial support to startups and firms despite the high-risk factor made it a popular choice among these businesses.

This article aims to examine the potential impact of Silicon Valley Bank’s crash on companies across the United States.

List of companies affected by the Silicon Valley Bank crisis

1 – Roku

Roku, the leading TV streaming provider based in San Jose, California, has approximately 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, which amounts to $487 million, held at Silicon Valley Bank. In a regulatory filing on March 10, 2023, Roku disclosed that a significant portion of its deposits with SVB are uninsured, and the Company is uncertain about the extent of its ability to recover its cash held at SVB. However, Roku believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents balance, combined with cash flow from operations, will be sufficient to meet its capital requirements and expenses for at least the next 12 months, despite the recent crisis at Silicon Valley Bank.

2 – Compass Coffee

The specialty coffee company named Compass Coffee, headquartered in Washington D.C., was affected by the Silicon Valley Bank crisis. The company faced payroll issues as the payroll provider did not process the payrolls of its employees as planned, resulting in delays.

CEO Michael Haft told Fox Business in an email that Compass Coffee’s payroll provider was “severely impacted” by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The email also stated that employees should receive their payments by midnight on Friday, or by the weekend or Monday at the latest, depending on their bank.

3 – Etsy

Etsy, a popular e-commerce platform utilized by over 7 million sellers globally, has been impacted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. As a result, the company is experiencing difficulties in processing payments to its sellers and store owners. Etsy has informed its sellers and shop owners about the potential delays in receiving their deposits due to the recent developments with the bank. A seller on the platform has stated that they were informed they would receive their payment by Monday, but this is not a guarantee. This news has caused anxiety among Etsy’s sellers and store owners, who rely on the platform to sell their products.

4 – Camp