List of Startups funded by Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of BharatPe, has become a household name in India. He is the man who organised India’s unorganised payment sector. He recently appeared as a shark in the Indian version of the show Shark Tank. There, he contributed to the funding of various startups. He has a keen eye for startups that have a bright future ahead of them. Ashneer has invested in numerous startups over the years.

Ashneer Grover founded BharatPe, a payment application, in 2018 and will leave the company on February 28, 2022. Prior to that, he worked for a number of prestigious corporations. Grofers, American Express, PC Jeweller Ltd., and Kotak Investment Bank are among them.

Here are the list of startups funded by him : –

TagZ Food

They use cutting-edge food technology to create ultra-premium snacking experiences for those who think with their taste buds and are also smart enough to read nutrition labels on the package.

This startup, founded in 2019, is a supplier of snacks and food products. Its goal is to promote healthy snacking as well as an active lifestyle. Potato chips, which are neither fried nor baked, are their most popular snack. Ashneer’s most recent startup investment is in this company. He agreed to a deal worth 70 lakh INR with a stake of 2.5 percent.

Freadom

It is a large learning platform that was established in 2008. It is intended for children aged three to twelve years. The startup improves one’s ability to read and speak English. It also aids in the development of conversational skills in children. Ashneer and other investors contributed $2.5 million to the company’s Seed VC round.

Zorro

Zorro is an innovative pseudonymous social network that debuted in 2021. People are writing and expressing their opinions freely on this site. On this platform, users can wear a mask or create their own private identity. Grover, 3one4 Capital, and twelve other investors contributed $3.2 million to the company’s seed round.

HireQuotient

It’s a 2021-based HR tech startup. It is a platform for skill assessments that automates the HR interview process. HireQuotient assists businesses in gaining insights into a candidate’s job-specific skills and making final recommendations. The startup’s goal is to revolutionise the non-tech hiring process. Ashneer and seven other investors contributed $1.8 million to the company’s pre-seed round.

Fello

It is a gamified investment and personal finance startup that was launched in 2020. This is a fantastic platform that enables gamers to become investors. Users can save, invest, and earn higher returns than in a traditional savings account. Ashneer, Acequia Capital, and eight other investors contributed $1 million to the company’s seed round.

MyHq

It was founded in 2016 as a provider of coworking office space solutions for individuals and businesses. MyHQ provides co-working spaces for a flat monthly fee. These are areas within cafes and restaurants where people can work or hold meetings without having to rent the entire establishment. These locations provide wifi, food, and other necessities for working. Ashneer was one of many investors who participated in the company’s round of funding. His financial investment in the firm is unknown.

earKart

It is an online platform that sells and services hearing aids. The company was established in the year 2021. It gives hearing aid dispensers and patients access to top global hearing aid brands at reasonable prices. The platform connects patients with hearing problems to the nation’s extensive network of dispensers. As of now, Ashneer is the sole investor on this platform. Ashneer led an angel round of funding for the company, but the amount was not disclosed.

Rupifi

It is a digital B2B platform that was established in the year 2020. Rupifi provides small and medium-sized businesses with loans, working capital, and payment services. These are available based on credit scores. Businesses can make repayments later and thus better manage their finances. Ashneer has been one of seven investors in the company’s pre-seed funding round, which raised $650,000.

M2P Fintech

It is a fintech startup that was founded in 2014. M2P Fintech has seasoned experts in the fintech and banking industries. They provide users with guidance and access to a reputable bank network. Banks, payment networks, businesses, and merchants are all linked by the platform. This enables the companies to collaborate on the development of their own branded payment products. Ashneer Grover and eight other investors contributed $4.5 million to the company’s Series A round.

Junio

It is a startup that provides children with smart cards to meet their financial needs. It began in the year 2020. A child can use this app to learn how to earn, spend, and save money. It provides children with a digital pocket money-smart card. Parents can transfer money using their app. Children can learn to manage their finances under the supervision of their parents in this manner. Grover and five other investors contributed $3 million to Junio’s seed round.

India Gold

This startup offers gold loans as well as gold locker services. It was established in the year 2020. The company provides instant gold loans with low interest rates and minimal documentation. Customers can also rent insured lockers from the company. Ashneer and nine other investors contributed 14 crores INR to the company.

Pocketly

It is a microlending platform for college students that was originally established in 2019. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide instant and short-term loans. Credit extensions, transparent costs, and online support are among the services provided by the company. As a result, the students have access to instant cash. Ashneer and seven other investors contributed an undisclosed sum to the company.

Credgenics

It is a tech recovery platform that was founded in 2018. They deliver custom strategies for higher recovery rates at lower costs by leveraging automation intelligence and the best legal practises. Credgenics assists banks and fintech lenders in reducing critical non-performing assets (NPAs) (Non-performing loans). Grover was one of eight investors who participated in a $25 million Series A funding round.

The Whole Truth

Protein bars are produced by the 2019 startup. The bars are high in nutrition and make a healthy snack. There is no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colouring, or flavouring agents in these. They are made from natural ingredients such as cocoa, dried fruits, and raw whey. Ashneer was one of eleven investors in the company’s 43 crore INR Series A funding round.

Lets Hash

It is a cigarette brand that was established in the year 2020. The brand intends to digitise the businesses of India’s small tobacco retailers (paanwalas). It makes credit available to this segment by improving the supply chain’s efficiency. As a result, the brand’s sales increase, while small retailers expand. Ashneer and six other investors contributed 25 crores INR to the company.

Easyrewardz

It is a cloud-based CRM, Loyalty, and Conversational Commerce platform that is industry-agnostic. It was established in 2011. It enables brands to provide better customer experiences and build stronger bonds with them. Members can now track and manage their loyalty balances across hotels, airlines, and shopping. In 2015, Ashneer Grover, Wealth First, and other investors contributed 3 crore INR to the firm’s pre-Series A round.

OTO Capital

This is a software company that was founded in 2018. The company provides reasonable plans for purchasing our own automobile. It has formed alliances with a number of banks and NBFCs in order to provide funding to its customers. The platform manages credit underwriting, insurance, vehicle management, and vehicle resale. Ashneer and nine other investors contributed $6 million to the company’s Series A funding round.

Frontrow

It is a virtual learning platform that was launched in 2012. The startup’s goal is to allow people to pursue their passions. They offer courses in sports, creative arts, and hobbies. Classes here include comedy, music, cricket, and others. In addition, the platform hosts regular activities and competitions to encourage learners to practise more. Ashneer and eighteen other investors contributed to the company’s Series A funding round of 100 crores INR. Deepika Padukone has also invested in the company.

Trica

It is a technology solution that combines equity and transaction management. Trica was established in 2018. It has features such as ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) management, primary fundraising, and liquidity solutions. It makes it easier for startups to manage their ESOPs and for investors to invest in new businesses. Grover and eight other investors contributed $3 million to the company’s seed round.

Skippi Ice Pops

It is a brand of ice popsicles that was established in the year 2020. The company creates its products with the consumer’s health in mind. Their ice popsicles contain no artificial colours, sweeteners, or preservatives; instead, they are all natural. It is available in a variety of flavours that are not only delicious but also natural and healthy. He put in 20 lakh INR for a 3% stake in the company.

Get A Whey

Get-A-Whey is an ice cream company that was founded in 2018. It is responsible for the introduction of India’s first healthy ice cream. These contain no added sugar and are high in protein. It’s also keto-compliant. The brand offers a wide range of flavours that are high in nutrients. He contributed 33.3 lakh INR in exchange for a 5% stake in the company.