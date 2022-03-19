Rajesh Gopinathan reappointed as MD and CEO of TCS for five years, Ganapathy Subramaniam as the COO and ED

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced in a regulatory filing on March 17 that its board of directors has reappointed Rajesh Gopinathan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from February 21, 2022, to February 20, 2027, and Ganapathy Subramaniam as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director from February 21, 2022, to May 19, 2024, in accordance with the Company’s retirement age policy.

According to the filing, “The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 12, 2017, had appointed Rajesh Gopinathan as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for a period of five years with effect from February 21, 2017, to February 20, 2022.”

Since February 2017, Ajesh Gopinathan has served as the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services. TCS had strengthened its position under his leadership, with revenues increasing from $17.6 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, to $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The company’s market capitalisation increased to Rs 14.19 trillion (equivalent to $190 billion) during the aforementioned period, according to the company.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, TCS’s COO and ED, has also been with the company since February 2017. During the last few years, he has been instrumental in guiding the company’s transformation towards enterprise agility, excellence, and rigour in operations, risk and compliance, enterprise security, as well as strategic deployment of infrastructure and resources.

Members have been asked to consider re-appointing the COO and CEO by April 16, 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services has hired National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to provide its members with remote e-voting services. The remote e-voting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (IST) on March 18, 2022 and will conclude at 5:00 p.m. (IST) on April 16, 2022. TCS shares closed 0.57 percent higher on the BSE on March 17 at Rs 3,675.20 apiece.