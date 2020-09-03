Livspace secured $90M led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Livspace, an online home interior design and execution platform have now secured a Series D funding round of $90 million backed by the Kharis Capital and Nicholas Cator’s Venturi Partners with participation from new investors, which includes the EDBI, Peugeot Group holding company FFP.

Existing investors like the TPG Growth, Bessemer Ventures, Ingka Investments and Goldman Sachs also participated in the round.

Ramakant Sharma, COO and co-founder of Livspace, said, “We are very excited to partner with some of the top investors in Europe and Southeast Asia, and these relationships have been built over the past couple of years.”

He also added, “Our vision is to create the world’s most innovative home interiors and renovation platform. Livspace has done two things uniquely: first, digitisation of large and complex home improvement industry verticals, and, second, integration of tens of thousands of contractors, designers and home improvement professionals as well as the largest brands and OEMs in this space. This playbook has helped us expand rapidly and efficiently across markets.”