LoadShare secured INR 15 Cr from CDC Group of UK

LoadShare, the Bangalore based logistics startup, has now secured INR 15.3 crore funding as a part of its ongoing Series B round, led by the CDC Group of UK.

According to the report, the deal has happened through the route of convertible preference shares and a very small quantity share where the startup each shares has been valued at a premium of INR 1.13 lakh.

Founded by the Raghuram Talluri, Rakib Ahmed, and Tanmoy Karmakar, it offers an array of technology-based solutions for the small and medium enterprises in the logistics department.

This startup prior to this Series B had secured cumulative funding of $5 million with investors such as Stellaris Venture Partners and Matrix Venture Partners. Apart from that, it has also secured debt funding from Alteria Capital.

LoadShare offers the technology platform, operations know-how, besides offering guidance on business development and branding. It also provides other services, ranging from the first mile, line-haul, and last-mile deliveries to modular logistics software solutions.

