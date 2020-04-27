AsknBid secured funding from Mumbai Angels Network

Bangalore based investment tech startup AsknBid has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the Mumbai Angels Networks and some other angel investors. The investment was led by the Ravikanth Reddy, Managing Partner at Regentway.

Regentway is a Hyderabad based family office that invests in deep technology companies.

Ravikanth said,

“Our family office has been tracking deep-tech innovations in global capital markets for years and foresees several white spaces in India in this regard. I’m happy to be associated with the growth story of AsknBid.”

The startup revealed that it will use the funds for scaling up its research platforms and strengthening existing technology systems. AsknBid is also a part of the Nvidia Inception Program for machine learning and deep learning startups.

Comments

comments