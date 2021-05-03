Locate the nearest vaccination centres via WhatsApp

The second wave of Covid situation in India is just seen rising ever since it hit the nation. Even with the vaccine available now, the condition continues to worsen. On May 1, the Indian Government validated the registration of vaccine for everyone who falls under the age group of 18 to 44 years. Before that, the vaccination was only available for people above the age of 45 along with people having disabilities and disorders.

To help more and more people to know about the vaccine and be aware about it, to know its importance and effects, many tech companies and social medias such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, among many others have taken a step forward to bring new initiatives to help their users locate the nearest COVID vaccine centre in India. Along with the many big names like Facebook, which was added recently to that list when they launched the Vaccine Finder Tool on the App in India, WhatsApp too joins this list.

The contact for information is of a chatbot of MyGov Corona Helpdesk. The users will now get the required information about the covid vaccination centres near them with just a finger touch. The chatbot is designed to only answer valid and real questions. To avail this feature, the users must follow the following steps-

Save +91 9013151515 in your contact list as MyGov Corona Helpdesk

Open the contact on WhatsApp

Type in ‘Namaste’ and send in.

The automated response by the chatbot will ask for your PIN code which the user has to enter.

The chatbot will then send the list of Covid vaccination facilities near you.

If the users do not want to save the contact and save their time from this hassle, they can just head to wa.me/919013151515 which will direct to the chatbot. This way, the user can skip the first 2 steps.

This announcement was done by MyGov’s twitter handle which said- “Find your nearest vaccination centre right here, through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot! Simply type ‘Namaste’ at 9013151515 on WhatsApp or visit https://wa.me/919013151515?text=Hi. Prepare, don’t panic! #LargestVaccineDrive #IndiaFightsCorona.”

The same tweet was retweeted by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart on May 1, 2021 saying- “I am thinking of our friends in India going through such a difficult time with COVID and grateful for all the work people are doing to help one another. We’re working with health partners to support helplines on WA like this one from @mygovindia https://wa.me/919013151515?text=Hi”

MyGov chatbot was launched last year to assist people with the problems of Corona Virus. The bot can now assist the people with the latest information about their nearest covid vaccination centers.