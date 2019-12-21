Lenskart secured $275 M in Series G from SoftBank Vision Fund

Faridabad based eyewear solutions platform Lenskart is now raising more than $270 million funding in the Series G round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund, which includes some stake sale from the early investors.

The funds will be going to be utilized for augmenting Lenskart’s technology capabilities and strengthening its supply chain infrastructure.

With the help of this new funding, the company valuation is said to be around $1.5 billion, said the announcement.

Peyush Bansal, Founder, and CEO of Lenskart, said,

“A large part of this investment will go towards building next-generation technology and supply chain to deliver the next billion glasses with the highest quality at the best price and most amazing customer experience. We are thrilled to have SoftBank Vision Fund with us in our journey. Their understanding of consumer and technology will help us build the next edition of Lenskart.”

Comments

comments