Lucid Air Reservation holders can avail $7.5K discount by leasing through its financial services

Lucid Air Reservation holders can avail of a discount of $7,500 if they are going to select the option of leasing through Lucid Financing Services. The price discount doesn’t apply to other models. The manufacturer sent out an email to its reservation holders about the details. The email explained that the discount would come in the form of a capital cost reduction, which basically means their monthly payment would be lower.

It was not made clear by Lucid in the email whether or not the discount applied to all Air variants, including the recently released Air Pure, the most affordable version of the electric sedan. With the discount, the price of an Air Pure should be $119,400, which is still a lot of money for a base trim, but it should help Lucid keep more reservations and turn them into actual orders.

It is now known why Lucid is only offering this discount if you lease an Air and not when you buy it outright, though. The company has been struggling to ramp up production sufficiently in order to get cars to customers, although it still managed to build 7,180 vehicles in 2022, of which it delivered 4,369 examples.

