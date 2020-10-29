LUXROBO TO LAUNCH HOMESCHOOLING CODING PACKAGE IN NORTH AMERICA

Leading robotics education startup from Korea, LUXROBO, is launching a coding homeschooling product called ‘Designer Kit Set’ targeted at the North American market in November. To be launched on North American e-commerce platform eBay and Shopify, and priced at approximately US$ 220, the Designer Kit Set will consist of a Designer Kit, a Making Pack and a Coding Sketch.

The Designer Kit Set is an innovative homeschooling product developed at the research and development center of LUXROBO following challenges facing schools in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Designer Kit allows users to express their creativity and apply it towards real-life scenarios using the basics of engineering and coding. It covers up to 10 activities – two kinds of unplugged activities and eight kinds of coding – that would help children challenge themselves in a creative environment and develop their own coding output.

The Designer Kit Set allows coding from scratch on Android or iOS mobile operating systems through Luxrobo’s modular robotics platform MODI.

WHAT IS MODI?

MODI is LUXROBO’s industry-recognized modular coding education kit that was developed for building and connecting of DIY robotic creations. MODI modules comprise input, output and setup modules that allow learners to acquire key concepts across computer science and coding curriculums in a fun and engaging way. Through hands-on, project-based activities learners of all ages are able to tackle problems logically while developing their critical thinking and computational thinking skills. In combination with a STEAM curriculum, 3D printing, and LEGO, MODI classes really come alive.

ABOUT LUXROBO

Established in 2014, LUXROBO Inc. is a leading Korean robotics education technology startup that specializes in corporate online and offline coding education services in South Korea. LUXROBO’s MODI is a modular hardware platform consisting of 21 modules with specific functions and software coding tools for users and learners of all ages and backgrounds. MODI was designed for users to intuitively recognize each module’s function. Most types of modular devices have an exposed circuit board, but MODI does not. And it offers the added value of safety and familiarity, hence suitable for children to play with.