Mac Jones gives his Patriots teammates Bitcoin for Christmas

Like Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, American football rookie quarterback Michael McCorkle gave his teammates Bitcoin (BTC) in the spirit of the season. Jones handed bitcoin to 12 of his teammates, making them Bitcoiners for the first time, though the amount he shared was not disclosed.

Ted Karras, David Andrews, Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant, James Ferentz, Justin Herron, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, Alex Redmond, Will Sherman, and Isaiah Wynn are among those who have been named to the list.

Michael McCorkle gave his teammates Bitcoin

The 23-year-old, who plays for the New England Patriots in the National Football League (NFL), said he had been researching Bitcoin for some time and decided to give some away as Christmas gifts to his teammates.

Using Swan Private as his Bitcoin service provider, Jones distributed coins with help from Bitcoin Magazine.

“I’ve been studying Bitcoin for a while now. This year I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates… So I reached out to Bitcoin Magazine and asked for help on how to give Bitcoin as a gift,” the Patriots rookie quarterback said.

Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin, commented on the development:

“Our mission at Swan is to create 10 million new Bitcoiners, not just people who own Bitcoin, but people who understand how important it is. That’s why we’re so focused on education and world-class service. Our Swan Private concierge team is very excited to partner with Mac and his squad on their Bitcoin journey.”

Meanwhile, as Bitcoin becomes more prominent, sports stars and professionals are increasingly accepting it. Mac Jones isn’t the first NFL player or athlete to be intrigued by Bitcoin. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed in early November that he would like to receive a portion of his pay in bitcoin through a partnership with Cash App.

In the same month, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took the same move by partnering with Cash App to collect his entire payment in Bitcoin.

In addition, the football player said that he would give $1 million in bitcoin to his Twitter fans. Fans must reply to his tweet with their Cash App ($Cashtag) and the hashtag #OBJBTC to be eligible for the giveaway.

Beckham’s engagement with Cash App isn’t his first step into the crypto world. The footballer had previously bought a CryptoPunk NFT. The American football player revealed a deal with Cash App, under which he will get his salary in BTC for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

If you find this article informative then do share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Hackers made $110,000 in cryptocurrency on hijacked HP servers