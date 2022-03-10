Ukrainian Boxer to release an NFT collection in support of his people

The former heavyweight boxing champion – Wladimir Klitschko – launched a non-fungible token collection to aid his war-hit homeland Ukraine. The initiative comes after a partnership with the artist WhIsBe as all proceeds will go to Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF.

NFTs have become a popular method of raising funds to help Ukraine as it suffers in the war with Russia. Former Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko partnered with NYC-based artist ‘WhyIsBe‘ to launch an NFT collection titled ‘Vandalz for Ukraine: WhyIsBe x Wladimir Klitschko’ in order to raise funds for his besieged homeland. All profits from the drop will be donated to Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF to aid in the country’s defense against Russia.

WhyIsBe is altering their signature ‘Vandal Gummy’ bears to reimagine the art in colors of the Ukrainian flag – yellow and blue.

The NFTs will be priced $100, $1,000, and $10,000 each, and will feature a unique 1×1 NFT which will be sold for $1 million. The drop launches today, the 9th of March, on the OpenSea NFT marketplace and will run for the next three weeks.

“It is a magnificent initiative, a support through art at the service of people who suffer. Art can be beautiful on many levels when used to serve humanity,” Klitschko reportedly said in a statement.

Wladimir Klitschko’s brother, Vitali, is also a former boxer and the current mayor of the capital Kyiv. He has vowed to defend Ukraine from Russia’s aggression together with his brother.

Klitschko described the development as a “superb support at the service of people who suffer.” He also added that “art can be beautiful on many levels when used to serve humanity. “

“Dr. Steelhammer” is one of the longest-reigning heavyweight world champions in the history of boxing. He and his older brother Vitali (another legendary boxer and the mayor of Kyiv) are currently part of the capital’s defense against the surrounding Russian forces.

Digital assets have become a key feature in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as numerous companies, exchanges, and individuals donated cryptocurrencies to the invaded country.

Such contributions have already surpassed $50 million as initially, the accepted assets were Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether. Shortly after, Polkadot’s Founder – Gavin Wood – sent $5 million worth of DOT and thus added the native token of his crypto project to the initiative.

Last week, Mykhailo Fedorov – Vice PM and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine – announced that people could also support the country’s defense by making Dogecoin and Solana donations.

The politician even urged Elon Musk (arguably the most prominent DOGE owner) to aid his nation’s efforts.