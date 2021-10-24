Mahindra may sell SsangYong for $260 million, near half of original price

Battling South Korean automaker SsangYong has scarcely at any point had to go rich smooth and regardless of a long series of proprietors, stays in a meditative state. Purchased in 2011 by Mahindra and Mahindra for around $463.6 million, reports recommend it is currently being offered to a consortium driven by South Korean automaker Edison Motors in an arrangement accepted to be worth just $260 million.

The Nikkei detailed that the obligation struck SsangYong has affirmed Edison Motors-drove consortium has been picked by it despite the fact that it needs court endorsement for the possible deal. It is normal that the understanding will probably arrive at its closing stage by end of the following month.

Edison Motors was established in 2015 and in its short six years’ presence, has made electric transports and is currently entering the business trucks’ business. Taking over SsangYong might assist it with entering and growing its essence in the individual vehicle space.

However, it could be everything except simple.

SsangYong was a basic piece of SsangYong Group that was hit hard by the Asian monetary emergency of 1997. Daewoo would take a controlling stake that very year prior, in 2004, China’s SAIC purchased a 51% stake. Misfortunes arrived at such a general that the organization went under court receivership in 2009.

Mahindra and Mahindra would ultimately waltz in with a 75% stake yet lately, has allegedly kept down new speculations. SsangYong was again set available to be purchased a year ago.

While SsangYong has plainly strolled through turbulent climate, it is not really set in stone. The organization in June exhibited a rough terrain SUV codenamed X200 as it hopes to profit from a developing inclination for SUV body shape.