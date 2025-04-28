In a major boost to India’s fast-evolving premium beverage sector, Malaki, the trailblazing brand redefining hydration and luxury, announced the successful close of its Seed funding round, raising INR 5.7 crores. The round was led by Venture Catalysts, India’s most active early-stage investor, alongside strategic investments from Maarc Ventures and the Dadachanji Family Office.

This investment marks a turning point for Malaki, empowering the young brand to scale rapidly, innovate deeper, and expand into new markets — all while staying rooted in its ethos of quality, sustainability, and pride in Indian innovation.

“Malaki is not just a better drink; it’s a statement,” said Mohit Bhatia, Co-founder. “A reminder that Indian brands can invent, inspire, and set global benchmarks without compromise.”

Funding the Future: Quick Commerce, Premium Hospitality, and Digital Expansion

The newly raised funds will power Malaki’s expansion on multiple fronts. With India’s premium beverage market booming — fueled by rising disposable incomes, health consciousness, and lifestyle upgrades — Malaki is strategically positioning itself to meet this surge in demand.

Key focus areas include:

Scaling in Quick Commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto to meet the consumer’s need for instant indulgence.

Deepening its footprint in premium HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes) outlets, adding to its impressive roster of partners that already includes Singapore Airlines, Ritz-Carlton, and Hyatt.

Expanding its patented Crystal Bottle portfolio to further differentiate itself in the competitive retail space.

Strengthening its digital presence and direct-to-consumer channels, enabling more young Indians to experience Malaki firsthand.

Having firmly established itself across Mumbai, Pune, and Goa, Malaki now sets its sights on India’s major metro markets, including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

“With this funding, we are not just scaling distribution; we are scaling a mindset shift,” said Ashish Bhatia, Co-founder. “We want consumers to rethink what they expect from their beverages — taste, design, sustainability, and brand ethos — all rolled into one unforgettable experience.”

Investors’ Vote of Confidence: Betting on a Bold Vision

Leading the investment is Venture Catalysts, known for backing breakout consumer brands like Beardo, Pee Safe, and BharatPe. Their faith in Malaki underscores the brand’s potential to disrupt and dominate the premium beverage landscape.

“Malaki perfectly embodies the spirit of innovation, sustainability, and world-class execution we look for in consumer brands,” said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder of Venture Catalysts. “We are excited to support Ashish and Mohit as they take Malaki from a rising challenger to a dominant industry leader.”

Echoing similar enthusiasm, Akshat Chhabra, Director at Maarc Ventures, added, “The Bhatias bring a rare combination of deep-rooted legacy experience and forward-looking vision. They aren’t just building a beverage brand — they’re building a movement towards conscious consumption and Indian excellence.”

Tapping into a Burgeoning Opportunity

The timing couldn’t be better. India’s premium beverage market is projected to grow at an unprecedented rate over the next decade, driven by urbanization, wellness trends, and an appetite for globally benchmarked products with local soul.

Malaki is uniquely positioned to ride this wave. Its commitment to sustainability (through glass packaging), health (offering low-sugar, natural beverages), and design excellence speaks directly to the aspirations of modern Indian consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z.

Beyond hydration, Malaki is building an experience, a community, and a brand identity that resonates deeply in a world hungry for authenticity and excellence.

The Road Ahead: Malaki’s Mission to Inspire

As it prepares for its next phase of growth, Malaki remains rooted in its founding philosophy: to inspire pride, choice, and leadership in Indian consumers.

The journey from being a Shark Tank-featured startup to a national premium beverage contender has only just begun. With strong investor backing, a bold strategic roadmap, and an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Malaki is all set to sparkle even brighter in the years to come.

“Our ambition is clear,” said Mohit Bhatia. “We want Malaki to become synonymous with excellence — in taste, in design, in responsibility. We’re just getting started.”