Malware in 28 Games like Roblox, FIFA, PUBG, and Minecraft Exploit 384K Players

Recently, researchers at Check Point found malware in 28 popular games which exploit the financial data of 384K players. These games include Roblox, FIFA, PUBG, and Minecraft. The malware collects credit card information from players and then sends it back to the hackers for them to sell on the dark web marketplaces or use for their own purposes. This is a big issue because these games are meant for children and people of all ages to have fun playing them with their friends and family members.

A recent study found that there are now more than 2.3 million unique malware samples targeting Android devices. The study also found that most of these malware samples were related to gaming apps, with a total of 1.5 million samples related to mobile games. This is a significant increase from the 1 million samples found in 2017, and it highlights how cybercriminals are increasingly targeting popular games to steal players’ financial data.