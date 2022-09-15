Starlink available in all 7 continents

SpaceX has now achieved yet another milestone as Starlink gets tested in Antarctica. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Starlink in Antarctica

The NSF is texting Starlink in Antarctica. The increase it bandwidth will prove to be a major aid for scientists working towards the south pole. The Starlink is supposed to get tested at the McMurdo station in the continent. According to the data provided by NSF, the Mcmurdo region is the most crowded area in the whole of Antarctica. The region already had a satellite area, but it wasn’t that good. Due to low bandwidth, people could hardly watch anything on Netflix and Amazon Prime among others. The coming of Starlink will not ensure continuous streaming of Netflix but rather it will ensure that the people who were actually hired to do their job actually keep doing it. If the test in Antarctica goes well, then it will be another achievement for SpaceX. It would mean that company has a lot of knowledge and expertise in tech and can handle any emergency situation.

SpaceX

SpaceX is the brainchild of Elon Musk. It is a privately owned spaceflight company. Its job includes sending satellites and people to space which includes NASA. SpaceX has gained so, much of popularity because it the first space jet that is liquid fueled and then sent to space. The second one is the first spacecraft which was successfully launched and privately developed and it was also sent to ISS which is a big thing. The main purpose behind the existence of this company is to make the best spacecraft and rockets for the people by using the latest technology. Apart from that, this company was launched in 2002 by Elon Musk and the motive behind it was to improve travel to space.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk needs no introduction, he is the richest man in the world. An inspiration for the majority of people and a rival for a few, he is the head of SpaceX and Tesla. Both companies were founded by him and are doing extremely well in the market. He makes to the Forbes lists every year. He is quite often nagged for his controversial statements, but his companies continue to be on the top. He worked really hard and as these companies are flourishing in the market, so are this manu’s pockets. He has taken innovation to another level.