For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023–24, Honasa Consumer—the parent company of the well-known direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty startup Mamaearth—reported an impressive financial performance. The Q2 results, which represent the first quarterly financial update since the company’s November 2 listing, show strong figures and calculated decisions.

Profit Soars and Operational Efficiency:

In a significant leap, Honasa Consumer’s Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed a staggering 94% increase, surging from INR 15.2 Cr in Q2 FY23 to INR 29.4 Cr in Q2 FY24. This substantial growth is attributed to a combination of rationalized advertisement costs and robust topline expansion. The company’s adept management of expenses is evident, with a notable 21% increase in revenue from operations, reaching INR 496.1 Cr in Q2 FY24.

Half-Yearly Triumphs:

The six-month period ending September 2023 showcased an extraordinary performance, with PAT soaring by an impressive 1,377% to INR 54 Cr in H1 FY24 from INR 4 Cr in H1 FY23. Operating revenue contributed to this success, marking a robust 33% growth, reaching INR 961 Cr in H1 FY24. Despite the growth, expenses only grew by 25%, indicating effective cost management.

EBITDA Improvement and Margins Expansion:

Mamaearth’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) witnessed a commendable 53% year-on-year improvement, reaching INR 40 Cr in Q2 FY24 compared to INR 26 Cr in Q2 FY23. The EBITDA margin expanded by 169 basis points to 8.1% in Q2 FY24, a testament to the company’s ability to leverage its operations and optimize advertising spending. This strategic move has led to a more efficient and profitable portfolio.

Omnichannel Triumph:

Honasa Consumer’s success story is not confined to online channels alone. While online operations contributed significantly with a 40% growth, the company saw a notable 33% growth in revenue from offline channels in H1 FY24. Quick commerce emerged as a strong channel, experiencing over 100% year-on-year growth. The FMCG retail footprint expanded to over 1.65 Lakh outlets in India by the end of Q2 FY24, a 47% YoY increase, showcasing the company’s successful omnichannel distribution strategy.

Digital Dominance and Brand Growth:

Leveraging its digital play, Mamaearth proudly declared itself as the ‘most searched’ beauty and personal care brand in India for the first half of the current fiscal year. The brand searches witnessed a significant 16% YoY improvement in H1 FY24, indicating strong consumer engagement and brand recognition. The Derma Co., a brand under Honasa Consumer, saw an impressive 44.8 Lakh Google searches in H1 FY24, compared to 20.5 Lakh in the previous year.

Brand-Specific Achievements:

With a median YoY rise of 33% in H1 FY24, the house of brands under Honasa Consumer has exhibited strong development, outpacing the 9% growth recorded by FMCG companies. In H1 FY24, new products were crucial, accounting for about 13% of operating revenue. Notable brand accomplishments include Dr. Sheth scaling more than 30X since purchase and on track to achieve an ARR of INR 150 Cr; The Derma Co. reaching an annual run rate (ARR) of more than INR 380 Cr; and Aqualogica reaching an ARR of INR 180 Cr in just 19 months.

BBlunt’s Growth Trajectory:

BBlunt, another brand under Honasa Consumer, is on a robust growth trajectory, having ramped up its product business by more than 3X since acquisition. Adding to its success, BBlunt expanded its salon network, with four new salons during the September quarter, bringing the total count to 14.

Chairman’s Perspective and Industry Impact:

Honasa Consumer’s chairman and CEO, Varun Alagh, expressed pleasure with the company’s performance, highlighting its market-beating growth of 33% YoY in H1 FY24—a growth rate that is 3.8 times more than that of India’s FMCG companies. Overcoming numerous established brands, Mamaearth has made history by breaking into India’s Top 15 cosmetics and personal care brands, according to Jefferies.

The stellar financial results and strategic advancements by Honasa Consumer are poised to have a considerable impact on the beauty and personal care industry. The company’s success highlights the potential of the D2C model, effective omnichannel strategies, and the importance of digital engagement in today’s competitive market. As Mamaearth continues to outperform and expand its portfolio, it sets a benchmark for other players in the industry to adapt and innovate in order to stay relevant and thrive in a dynamic market landscape.