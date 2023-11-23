On December 19, the PlayStation Plus membership service will be removing 11 titles from the Extra tier. If a PlayStation Plus user chooses to stay a member and claims the free games during their designated timeframe, they will be retained indefinitely. This also applies to users who sign up for the Essential tier. Nevertheless, the games accessible via the Extra tier come and go in cycles.

Similar to Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus Extra has a regular release schedule of new games along with the removal of older ones. As part of the November 2023 update, for instance, PS Plus Extra has added nine titles to its library, including Teardown, which launched on day one. Fans should give some of the games that are being removed priority over others, even if they will definitely want to check out the new titles that are accessible through PS Plus Extra.

PlayStation Lifestyle revealed that on December 19, 11 titles are anticipated to be removed from PS Plus Extra. Caladrius Blaze; Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition; El Hijo: A Wild West Tale; Foreclosed; Friday the 13th: The Escapists 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, The Game, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Titles on PS Plus Ending on December 19

Caladrius Blaze

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Legends of Ethernal

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

The Escapists 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

It is hardly surprising that the game was taken off from PS Plus Extra on Friday the 13th. Friday the 13th: The Game was supposed to be delisted on December 31, 2023, and would then no longer be accessible for physical or digital purchases. This information was revealed earlier in the year. Friday the 13th: The game’s online servers will be open for play for a whole year following its delisting, giving interested parties until December 31, 2024, to play it.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon are undoubtedly the largest titles being removed on December 19. Since all four games are very large, PS Plus Extra customers definitely won’t have enough time to finish them all before they go, but they might be able to start and finish one or two of them.

November PS PLus Additions

Updates for PS Plus Premium are always released concurrently with updates for PS Plus Extra, so people who have chosen to subscribe to the most expensive tier of the program may also enjoy some new titles. In addition to having access to all of the PS Plus Extra titles, PS Plus Premium customers may play the video game version of Up, Jet Moto, PaRappa the Rapper 2, Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series, and the PS1 classic JRPG Grandia. In addition to enjoying the rotating library games that are PS Plus Extra’s primary selling point, users of PS Plus Extra may also enjoy online multiplayer, unique discounts, and the free PS Plus titles that are given away every month. PlayStation routinely updates the portfolio, with new PS Plus Extra titles released in the middle of each month, to keep PS Plus members signed up for PS Plus Extra.