Manchester United systems suffers from Cyber attack

Cyber attacks are getting more common than ever. And from small organisations to the big corporations, all are struggling to keep their systems secure. Even the Manchester United systems suffered from Cyberattacks on 20th November as per their official statements. The English football club also said that they are working to minimize the effect of the attacks.

Affect of the Cyber Attack

Statements suggest that the attacks were by sophisticated hackers and were meant to do a lot of harm. But since the attacks were contained properly everything is functioning properly now.

We got to know that the cyberattacks did not affect the media channels, app and website of Manchester. Though the apps and websites weren’t affected, there is no official report on whether the data of users have been compromised so, if you have registered into any of their sites or app then it best to change your password.

Manchester United also reported that their system automatically identified the attacks and shut them down. This is probably why their channels and apps did not go down. The Manchester United Systems are intact and everything required for the next game are proper;y functioning. So, there will be no delay in the next game.

A person from the club also said that the frequency of these attacks is increasing. And one has to always stay vigilant in order to stop any harm from happening. At this point, authorities are investigating the details of the attack and maybe trying to find out the culprits behind it.

