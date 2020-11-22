More Hair-Raising Myths About Male Pattern Baldness And Hair Loss

In a previous post, we’ve given you a rundown of some myths related to male pattern baldness. We’re continuing that streak to present to you more untruths about this hair condition. It’s time to get the facts right about hair loss in order to cease from practising habits that are either detrimental to the health or have nothing to do with treating balding.

Hair Loss Myths

The Sun Is Your Enemy

This one’s something that many regions in the world believes in, apparently. Surveys have revealed that a surprising majority of the Earth’s population keep their heads (and hair) away from direct sunlight because they think that this will either cause or speed up hair loss.

Nothing can be further from the actual scientifically-proven truth. Sunlight, being a source of Vitamin D, aids in strengthening your hair follicles and roots. When Vitamin D and calcium are taken in healthy doses, they pair up to work towards bone and hair health.

There are even some claims that reveal how the sunshine vitamin can aid in stimulating hair growth. That’s not to say that this vitamin from the sun is to be considered as a treatment for male pattern baldness. Not at all.

However, it’s a natural remedy in preventing hair loss and is a natural remedy for slowing down the progression of blading.

Stress Is A Hair-Killer

Remember hearing stories from people who say that they used to have a head bustling with thick hair but because of stress, lost their crown of glory (metaphorically speaking)? There are those who’ve said that the premise of these stories is a myth. Stress can’t cause balding.

Well, this is where we need to strike a balance. First, there are different types of hair loss— androgenetic alopecia (inherited through genes), telogen effluvium (temporary hair loss caused by stress, traumatic incidents, and/ or shock), tinea capitis (hair loss due to a certain scalp fungal infection), etc.

You can count in severe yet rare ones like alopecia areata (an autoimmune disorder) and cicatricial alopecia (balding plus scalp-scarring) as well, among a list of others.

When it comes to telogen effluvium, the answer is “yes”. Stress can be a cause of hair loss. Only, this category is frequently temporary. People think that it’s irreversible because they fail to realize the hair loss they’re experiencing has shifted from telogen effluvium to balding as a result of ageing.

If the stressful and/ or traumatic incident is resolved, stress-induced baldness can go back to normal after a period of about 4 to 6 months.

Vitamins And Other Help Supplements Prevent Male Pattern Baldness

It seems like numerous people are in the habit of partaking of vitamins and mineral supplements while believing in the notion that the more vitamins and minerals the body is given, the less likely it will succumb to male pattern baldness.

No vitamin or mineral can prevent and/ or stop the occurrence of hair loss. There are, however, medications meant to specifically target balding.

On that note, hair loss that’s a result of a certain vitamin deficiency is a whole other story altogether. But for general male pattern baldness that’s caused by age, by genes that are passed on, or by scalp ailments cannot be reversed via mere vitamin supplements.